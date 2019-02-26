Lovely Tiffany lamps and sculptures by Jean-Antoine Houdon will headline Cottone Auctions' Saturday, March 23rd auction

Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) “Bamboo” lamp with 22” shade (est. $75,000-$125,000). Wonderful 1897 Tiffany Studios (N.Y) window depicting two children reading by the fire, (est. $40,000-$60,000) Decorative arts will feature recently rediscovered works by Jean-Antoine Houdon (French, 1741-1828), a neoclassical sculptor of the Enlightenment and renowned portrait sculptor. Gorgeous 24” by 18” oil on canvas by Edwin Lord Weeks (American, 1849-1903), titled Cashmere Salesman, from the collection of Dr. and Mrs. Hobart Lerner (est. $40,000-$60,000). Impressive 40” by 50” oil on canvas by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (American, 1886-1972), often referred to as “The Baseball Painting” (est. $40,000-$60,000).

The more than 300 lots will feature fine art and 20th Century Art and design, to be sold on behalf of the David Anderson Grandchildren’s Trust in Buffalo. N.Y.

GENESEO, N.Y., UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 300 lots of fine art, Tiffany lamps, 20th Century Art and design to be sold on behalf of the David Anderson Grandchildren’s Trust, Buffalo, New York, also fine decorative arts, furniture, and Asian objects will come under the gavel at Cottone Auctions’ Winter Fine Art & Antiques Auction slated for Saturday, March 23rd, online and in the gallery at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, southwest of Rochester. The auction will begin at 12 noon Eastern.For those unable to attend the auction live and in person, internet bidding will be facilitated by the Cottone website, www.live.cottoneauctions.com as well as LiveAuctioneers.com, and Invaluable.com. The complete catalog with photos and descriptions can be seen now, at cottoneauctions.com; or, contact the Cottone gallery, at (585) 243-1000 for phone and absentee bidding.The many outstanding Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) lamps will include a “Bamboo” lamp with 22-inch shade (est. $75,000-$125,000); a “Lily Pad” lamp with 20” shade (est. $50,000-$80,000);a “Peony” lamp with 18-inch shade (est. $45,000-$65,000); a blue favrile example with spider web design and 7” shade (est. $10,000-$15,000); an “Arrowroot” lamp with 14” shade (est. $30,000-$50,000; a “Greek Key” lamp with 22” shade (est. $30,000-$50,000); and a “Turtleback” lamp with 18” shade (est. $25,000-$35,000), plus others, many of which are described in Alastair Duncan’s book, Tiffany Lamps and Metalware.Other Tiffany Studios lots will include a rare side table made circa 1910 and impressed “Tiffany Studios New York” with the top stamped and numbered, as found in Alastair Duncan’s book Tiffany at Auction (est. $8,000-$12,000); a fine, rare decorated Cypriot Vase, circa 1899, etched L577 with the original paper label in use prior to 1902 (est. $20,000-$40,000); and a wonderful 1897 Tiffany window depicting two children reading by the fire (est. $40,000-$60,000). Tiffany & Company accessories will include a bronze ceiling light, a bronze inkwell with turtle backs and cabochons, a 4-light candelabra and a red enameled Art Deco pattern bronze desk set.Decorative arts will feature recently rediscovered works by Jean-Antoine Houdon (French, 1741-1828), a neoclassical sculptor of the Enlightenment and renowned portrait sculptor. Houdon eternalized untitled patrons, French and American proponents of the Enlightenment, as well as rulers such as Catherine II, Louis XVI and Napoleon I, and courtiers such as Madame Adélaïde.Houdon’s work is characterized by a sense of realism and a lack of idealism. He’s able to capture the transient expressions of his subjects, with a seravezza marble bust of Georges-Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon, 1789, 11 ½” tall; and a seravezza marble bust of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 1788, 10 ¾” tall, both of which were archived in the Frick Art Reference Library in 1932.These works by Houdon were purchased from Paul Gouvert, Paris, 1926, and descended in the family of the Honorable Irwin B. Laughlin (1871-1941), Washington, Meridian House, at 1630 Crescent Place. Laughlin served in the State Department from 1903-1932. While ambassador to Spain from 1929-1932, with the help from Agnew’s and comte Enrico Bosdari amassed and extensive collection of 18th century drawings of outstanding quality. Some of the collection was later bequeathed to the National Gallery of Art, Washington by his daughter.Oil paintings will be highlighted by a 24” by 18” oil on canvas by Edwin Lord Weeks (American, 1849-1903), titled Cashmere Salesman from the collection of Dr. and Mrs. Hobart Lerner (est. $40,000-$60,000); and a 40” by 50 inch oil on canvas by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (American, 1886-1972), referred to as “The Baseball Painting,” (est. $40,000-$60,000). Hibbard donated the picture for the baseball team fundraiser at the Rockport Art Association and later purchased the painting back from the owner. It remained in his collection until his death.Also sold will be a 30” by 25” oil portrait attributed to Gilbert Stuart (American, 1755-1828) of Winthrop Astor Chanler’s Portrait of Petrus Stuyvesant 1793-95, a descendant of Peter Stuyvesant, the Dutch governor of New Amsterdam (est. 20,000-$40,000); and a 30” by 40” oil on canvas by John Fabian Carlson (Swedish/American, 1875-1947), titled Sunlit Waters (est. $10,000-$15,000).Modern paintings will include a Francis Bacon (British, 1909-1992) etching and aquatint triptych from 1981, numbered “14/99” (est. $10,000-$15,000); a 40” by 55” oil on canvas by Lester Johnson (American, 1919-2010), titled Cannes Sunset (est. $5,000-$8,000); and a 30 ½” by 67 ½” acrylic on paper laid on canvas by Norman Bluhm (American, 1921-1999), titled Coelus II (est. $8,000-$12,000).Two sculpted works by Albert Paley (American, b. 1944) will also be sold: an outstanding and unusual console table of forged steel with a plate glass top, signed and dated ‘Albert Paley 1989’, 36” tall by 7’ wide (est. $8,000-$12,000); and along a forged steel plant stand with a slate top, signed and dated ‘Albert Paley 1993’, 49” by 24” (est. $6,000-$8,000).Pieces by Wendell Castle (American, 1932-2018) will include a rare early music stand and stool (est. $30,000-$50,000), a pivotal piece in the artist’s Catalogue Raisonné and the prototype for his 1964 Music Rack, 11.252. Also sold will be a pair of stacked and laminated quarter Sawn oak chairs, signed ‘W.C. 73’ (est. $7,000-$10,000); and a “Vargo” clock (est. $2,000-$4,000).A fine collection of Steuben and art glass from the collection of Frank and Amy Blake of Corning, New York will also be sold. Included will be pieces of acid-cut-back, decorated Aurene, such as a fine Daum Nancy cameo vase with an autumn scene (est. $7,000-$10,000).Asian items will include a group of nine Chinese blue and white Eight Immortals bowls with the Daoguang 6-character reign mark (1821-1850), 2” tall, decorated with the eight immortals in clouds over swirling waves. The center interior depicts the three star gods: Fuxing, Luxing and Shouxing, all seated under a pine tree and all within double line borders, from the collection of Hon. Irwin B. Laughlin, Washington (est. $10,000-$15,000).Musical items will include a Mason & Hamlin reproducing piano Ampico Model B (est. $5,000-$8,000) and a Steinway Ebony Model B (est. $7,000-$10,000). Several music boxes will be sold, including a fine Regina 27” changer with carved mahogany case having dragons and original finish, in working order, with 12 discs (est. $8,000-$12,000); and a 19th century upright Criterion double comb music box with a carved mahogany case and 80 20” discs (est. $4,000-$6,000).Rounding out the auction will be antique Oriental carpets, decorative items and Americana, to include decorated stoneware, portraits, a collection of Canton and more. For more info about Cottone Auctions’ March 23rd sale, visit www.cottoneauctions.com ; or, call (585) 243-1000.# # # #



