Pathway Vet Alliance announces 2018 growth for its national veterinary hospital network

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Vet Alliance, a leading national veterinary management group serving pets and their parents in the U.S., aligned with 55 new veterinary hospitals in 2018, growing their veterinary hospital network to over 175 locations.

Concluding the year with a strong fourth quarter, Pathway grew by nearly 40 percent over the course of 2018 and expanded their number of practices to 33 states across the U.S. during that time.

Pathway, who in August was ranked No. 1,094 in Inc. magazine’s 37th annual Inc. 5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, added 17 new veterinary hospital locations to their network across 12 states in the final quarter of 2018 alone.

Since October, Pathway has aligned with veterinary practices in Colorado, Illinois, Florida, New York, Oregon, Utah, and Texas. Pathway has also united with their first veterinary practices in South Carolina, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“2018 was a big year for Pathway, from our re-brand in early spring to partnering with nearly 60 veterinary practices throughout the country,” said Stephen Hadley, DVM, MS and CEO of Pathway Vet Alliance. “The growth we have experienced, and the success of our partnerships thus far have us setting the bar high for 2019 in terms of affiliating ourselves with new hospitals, as well as providing resources to our current practices.”

The veterinary practices that recently joined the Pathway family will retain their original team of veterinarians and veterinary professionals while benefiting from the additional support, education opportunities and resources Pathway offers.

In 2017 Pathway grew organically and by acquisition, adding nearly 100 hospitals and expanded their employment to more than 2,700 team members throughout the U.S.

Currently, Pathway has more than 4,200 team members under their employment.

Pathway is continuing hire new team members at their headquarters in Austin and other locations to accommodate for the current growth and more expected partnerships in 2019. Those interested in joining Pathway’s team should visit www.pathwayvets.com/careers/.

About Pathway Vet Alliance

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pathway Vet Alliance has grown from a single veterinary practice to over 175 locations across the U.S. Pathway’s mission is for its team members to be change agents for good, who support people doing what they love so, together, they can transform the veterinary industry and the world – for the better. Pathway looks for practices and doctors seeking opportunities to grow and provides personalized management support to help them focus on providing the best possible care to their patients. Pathway has differentiated itself by focusing on the unique needs of each practice and partnering with the local team to implement their vision and work with their values. Learn more at www.pathwayvets.com.



