Saron Gebresellassi and team in Burnaby South, British Columbia to support NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Burnaby South, British Columbia

BURNABY SOUTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saron Gebresellassi is in Burnaby South to support Jagmeet Singh as he seeks a federal seat in the Burnaby South by-election. She will be campaigning for the federal NDP leader until the end of the Feb 25th by-election. This represents a historic moment as Canadians have an opportunity to elect the first racialized leader of a major federal party to Parliament.Saron urges her community in Burnaby South to come out on Feb 25th and vote for Jagmeet, and to join them on election night at the Burnaby South election viewing party at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel in Burnaby (6083 McKay Avenue) from 7 pm to midnight.About Saron GebresellassiSaron is a nationally-renowned lawyer, entrepreneur and activist, with an extensive track recordadvocating for the people of Toronto. She has been commended for her ability to facilitatesocial change at local, national and global levels earning her place in Chatelaine Magazine’s“Top 80 Amazing Canadian Women to Watch”.



