Saron Gebresellassi and team in Burnaby South, British Columbia to support NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Saron urges her community in Burnaby South to come out on Feb 25th and vote for Jagmeet, and to join them on election night at the Burnaby South election viewing party at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel in Burnaby (6083 McKay Avenue) from 7 pm to midnight.
About Saron Gebresellassi
Saron is a nationally-renowned lawyer, entrepreneur and activist, with an extensive track record
advocating for the people of Toronto. She has been commended for her ability to facilitate
social change at local, national and global levels earning her place in Chatelaine Magazine’s
“Top 80 Amazing Canadian Women to Watch”.
