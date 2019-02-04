Rhino Shield Discusses When to Repaint Your Home

Rhino Shield Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the biggest resolutions people make in the New Year is deciding to do home repairs. Rhino Shield discusses how often you should repaint the exterior of your house.Knowing when it’s time to paint can be difficult, but there are a few obvious signs to pay attention to, like possible cracking and chipped paint, but we know at Rhino Shield of Jacksonville that there are some less obvious signs to be on the lookout for as well.At Rhino Shield Jacksonville , we understand that no two homes are alike, and there is not a definite timeline for painting since every home is different. Most experts in the industry recommend painting every 5-10 years, depending on the climate and the previous paint job, and Rhino Shield understands how difficult of a project this can be which is why we provide consultations to see if your home is a good fit for Rhino Shield, eliminating the need to have to continuously paint your home.The previous paint job can be a big factor in determining when you should paint again, as this will tell you the type of paint used, it’s quality and how many coats have been applied all of which can affect the longevity of your paint job. At Rhino Shield, we always remind our customers that higher quality and durability of paint will last longer over time, and will be less of a headache if a repair or touch up does need to occur.Damage from the elements especially in climates like Florida can be another indicator of when you might need to paint again, like direct sunlight, storms, and humidity all of which can cause paint to age more quickly, and Rhino Shield of Jacksonville knows exactly how to handle the harsher Florida climates.Rhino Shield also tells customers to pay attention to outside home maintenance for preventative measures and spotting problems before they get worse. Paying attention to your home for wear and tear are great ways to avoid future damage, including watching for rot, infested wood and mold. Catching problems now can help in the long run, and calling Rhino Shield for a consultation, can help you go over the best steps for getting your home repainted and preventing any further damage from occurring.Rhino Shield recommends that before you consider a major paint job, to call for a consultation so that our best in class technicians can come out and let you know exactly what needs to be done to your home, so that you can get back to what’s truly important.With decades of experience and a state of the art product, Rhino Shield can make sure that your next paint job is done right, and we certify our product 25 years, beating any competitor with our guarantee.To learn more about Rhino Shield, and to connect with someone today, click here.



