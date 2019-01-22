Douglas Greenberg Explores Best-rated Ski Resorts in the U.S.

Broker Douglas Greenberg reveals a trio of the best-rated ski resorts in the United States.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Colorado to Wyoming, and with up to 500 inches of annual snowfall, investment banking broker and skiing aficionado Douglas Greenberg , who's also a keen hiker, scuba diver, and sports fan, explores three of the United State's most highly regarded and best-rated ski resorts.Greenberg kicks off with Vail, the largest ski area in Colorado and one which boasts a charming European-style village. With long, wide runs and plenty to do off the slopes, Vail is third among Greenberg's highlighted resorts. "Vail is known as the destination resort which other destination resorts aspire to be!" says the broker, formerly of American multinational investment bank and financial services company, Morgan Stanley.Greenberg says that while expensive, Vail is among the most impressive places to ski in the United States. "It should be noted, however," he adds, "that it's possible to get stuck in town if inclement weather results in the closure of Vail Pass, although that's not necessarily a bad thing in itself!"The largest ski resort in Colorado and one of the largest in North America, Vail enjoys a generous 350 inches of snowfall in an average year.Second of Greenberg's three picks is Telluride, also in Colorado. With high-quality powder and a huge variety of terrain, Telluride is similarly expensive, according to the experienced and highly regarded broker, but particularly noteworthy for its historic Western town setting and more than 300 inches of snowfall annually."Telluride affords keen skiers with truly stunning scenery in the heart of the 'Wild West,'" suggests father-of-two Greenberg, who was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, before moving to Tustin in Southern California for high school.Now a resident of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Douglas Greenberg 's final and first place pick among the country's best-rated ski resorts is slightly closer to home.Jackson Hole, Wyoming enjoys legendary slopes, over 500 inches of average yearly snowfall, and a highly efficient lift network widely praised by visitors. Lines are said to be a rare occurrence, and the resort also serves as something of an unofficial gateway into Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks according to seasoned investment banking professional and skiing fan Greenberg."Set in another charming town, Jackson Hole is widely regarded as world-class, and while the slopes are more suited to intermediate and expert skiers, it's an opportunity not to be missed!" he adds, wrapping up.Douglas Greenberg is a resident of Lake Oswego, Oregon and a former broker with Morgan Stanley, known for his problem-solving skills and specializing in asset allocation and alternative investments. A graduate of The Wharton School, the business school of the University of Pennsylvania and a private Ivy League university in Philadelphia established in 1881, former Morgan Stanley broker Greenberg is a keen volunteer, skier, and sports fan. His other interests include travel, hiking, boating, scuba diving, and wine tasting. To learn more about Douglas Greenberg or to get in touch, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglasgreenberg/



