Army Veteran Fernando Guadalupe Fielded the First UAS Training Unit in the US Army

FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decorated veteran Fernando Guadalupe served in many key leadership roles during his time in the U.S. Army. Among many distinctions for his contributions and personal achievements, Mr. Guadalupe fielded the first training unit for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the Army. Fernando Guadalupe served numerous combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan as a highly-decorated officer before taking on larger responsibilities and subjects. During his more than two decades of service in the U.S. Army, he became a respected leader with proficiency in many key topics, such as the emerging practice of UAS in wartime.He developed an expertise in a range of core subjects and published his research in military and social science periodicals for the betterment of present and future Army leaders. He also earned the title Central and South America Geopolitical Subject Matter Expert for his tactical knowledge of these areas. Fernando Guadalupe’s years of observance and study improves the entire country’s comprehension of the geopolitical areas, and his work ensures that threats in the regions are minimized for future recruits.In addition, Fernando Guadalupe studied the emerging topic of unmanned aircraft systems in wartime and fielded the first UAS training unit in the Army. He studied potential benefits of UAS in war before giving detailed lectures on his findings. In his research, he became an expert on subjects like FAA regulations, tactical warfare, and the various procedures for unmanned aircraft. Today, he is one of only a select few commanding officers who can claim to be UAS experts.Drone warfare has many intrinsic benefits, most notably keeping the pilot grounded and at a safe distance from combat. UAS have also been used in the delivery of food and medical supplies to remote and difficult landscapes that are less likely to be crossed by land vehicles. The usefulness of UAS continues to grow as the research of officers like Fernando Guadalupe help us understand how to utilize them better.Mr. Guadalupe laid critical groundwork in many topics for future leaders to build off. Fielding the first training unit, he was able to instill his expertise of UAS to new recruits who will go on to enhance the field. In addition to his UAS and geopolitical expertise, he also pioneered studies on sleep deprivation of soldiers during war. He carefully studied the effects of sleep deprivation among his units with the intent of uncovering methods to help them attain better sleep. This way, their mental and physical performances would improve and their general service greatly enhanced.Fernando Guadalupe served as an adjunct professor for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Undergraduate Studies and published much of his research and findings in military technical journals. His expertise and his teachings will go on to improve many essential Army divisions and educate future generations of Army leaders beyond his own time.



