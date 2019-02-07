Fernando Guadalupe Encourages Veterans to Spend Time Giving Back in their Local Communities

FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernando Guadalupe spent decades in the U.S. Army serving many roles and developing an expertise in a range of emerging subjects. As a regular volunteer in his spare time, Mr. Guadalupe encourages other veterans to take to their communities and support citizens through charity and volunteering.Veterans are held within certain esteem back at home and have a greater chance of appearing as positive role models than most citizens. Army veterans like Fernando Guadalupe risked their lives to protect American citizens, demonstrating courage and earning respect in the process (as well as earning the title of “American Hero”). Mr. Guadalupe encourages veterans to volunteer with charities and local community outreaches to empower society and serve as a positive example that will inspire others to get involved.Giving back to local communities through charity and outreach proves long-term devotion to America and its citizens beyond service in the Army. It’s because of this that Fernando Guadalupe believes veterans can have a greater impact on society than the average citizen.“Getting involved in your community doesn’t require a lot of time or energy,” says Fernando Guadalupe. “Veterans can work with local charities or organizations to give back, or they can simply show up and get involved in their community somehow.” Fernando Guadalupe has been a longtime supporter of charities and organizations in his community, spending much of his free time working with groups like the Knights of Columbus and the Order of St. Michael among others.As an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Mr. Guadalupe has helped spread their message of charity, unity, and fraternity as a volunteer in his community. The Knights of Columbus have improved society for well over a hundred years by providing financial aid to individuals and families in addition to supporting the sick or the disabled who cannot provide for themselves. Volunteers like Fernando Guadalupe give aid to the needy in their areas, spending time with them, doing public relief work, educating the undereducated, and more.Volunteering with the Order of St. Michael, Mr. Guadalupe acts as a friend, mentor, and role model to those who may be struggling in society, whether through finances, faith, or health. The Order of St. Michael is a faith-based organization using the assistance of volunteers to steer people who need guidance in the right direction through various means. But there are plenty of other organizations––religious and non-religious––for veterans to get involved in.“Veterans can find outreach programs to volunteer with in their local churches, schools, soup kitchens, libraries and plenty of other places,” says Fernando Guadalupe. “You don’t have to look far to find people in need, and as a veteran, you can make a huge impact on the people in your neighborhoods.”



