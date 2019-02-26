Allentown Charter School Expands “Incubator” Career Program for Seniors

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has expanded its career training program

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has expanded its incubator career program, offering high school seniors the opportunity to interact with business professionals and mentors in a variety of career fields.The school has welcomed local professionals and business leaders into its building, providing them with office space in exchange for hours of service to students through mentorship programs, speaking engagements, and support.“We are thrilled to have such a variety of leading professionals on hand to assist our students as they explore career and college opportunities,” says Stephen Flavell, founder and chief operations officer of the Lehigh Valley charter school Students participating in the incubator career program are divided into 16 distinct career clusters based on their interests and aspirations. These clusters include technology and communications; agriculture, food, and natural resources; architecture and construction; business management; finance; marketing; government and public administration; education; information technology; health sciences; manufacturing; law and public safety; hospitality and tourism; human services; transportation and logistics; and science, engineering, and mathematics.“We strive to show our students all of the opportunities that are available to them,” adds Flavell.To learn more about the Allentown charter school and its unique business education opportunities for students in all grade levels, schedule a tour by visiting https://www.ee-schools.org/tour/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

