Composite Panel Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite Panel Industry

Description

There are mainly four types of composite panels: metal composite panel, wood composite panel, Color coated steel composite panel and rock wool composite panel. Composite panels are widely used in building industry, furniture industry and industrial equipment industry. 

The global Composite Panel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025. 

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.): 

Alucobond 
Reynobond 
Alpolic 
Alubond 
Jyi Shyang Industrial 
Alucoil 
Alstrong 
Sistem Metal 
Almaxco 
Kronospan M&P Kaindl 
Egger 
Swiss Krono Group 
Sonae Industria 
Louisiana-Pacific 
Arauco 
Norbord 
Georgia-Pacific Wood Products 
Duratex SA 
Pfleiderer 
Weyerhaeuser 
Kastamonu Entegre 
Swedspan 
MASISA 
Finsa 
Dongwha 
Yaret 
JiXiang Group 
Seven Group 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Metal composite panel 
Wood composite panel 
Color coated steel composite panel 
Rock wool composite panel 
Others 

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution): 
Building 
Furniture 
Industrial Equipment 
Others 

Major Region Market 
North America 
Europe 
Asia-Pacific 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Composite Panel Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Industry Chain 
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution 
1.3 Price & Cost Overview 
2 Composite Panel Market by Type 
2.1 By Type 
2.1.1 Metal composite panel 
2.1.2 Wood composite panel 
2.1.3 Color coated steel composite panel 
2.1.4 Rock wool composite panel 
2.1.5 Others 
2.2 Market Size by Type 
2.3 Market Forecast by Type 
3 Global Market Demand 
3.1 Segment Overview 
3.1.1 Building 
3.1.2 Furniture 
3.1.3 Industrial Equipment 
3.1.4 Others 
3.2 Market Size by Demand 
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand 
4 Major Region Market 
4.1 Global Market Overview 
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth 
4.1.2 Market Forecast 
4.2 Major Region 
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth 
4.2.2 Market Forecast 
5 Major Companies List 
5.1 Alucobond (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.2 Reynobond (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.3 Alpolic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.4 Alubond (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.5 Jyi Shyang Industrial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.6 Alucoil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.7 Alstrong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.8 Sistem Metal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.9 Almaxco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.10 Kronospan M&P Kaindl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.11 Egger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.12 Swiss Krono Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.13 Sonae Industria (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.14 Louisiana-Pacific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.15 Arauco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.16 Norbord (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.17 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.18 Duratex SA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.19 Pfleiderer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.20 Weyerhaeuser (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.21 Kastamonu Entegre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.22 Swedspan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.23 MASISA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.24 Finsa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.25 Dongwha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.26 Yaret (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.27 JiXiang Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.28 Seven Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
6 Conclusion

Table Global Composite Panel Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million 
Table Global Composite Panel Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume 
Table Global Composite Panel Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million 
Table Global Composite Panel Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume 
Table Alucobond Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Alucobond (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Reynobond Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Reynobond (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Alpolic Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Alpolic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Alubond Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Alubond (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Jyi Shyang Industrial Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Jyi Shyang Industrial (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Alucoil Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Alucoil (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Alstrong Overview List 
Table Composite Panel Business Operation of Alstrong (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 

