Irrigation Pivot Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Irrigation Pivot Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Irrigation Pivot Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Irrigation Pivot Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Irrigation Pivot industry.

This report splits Irrigation Pivot market by Mobility, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

2IE INTERNATIONAL

Alkhorayef Industries Co.

BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk

Briggs Irrigation

China Yulin Irrigation Equipment

IRRIFRANCE

IRRILAND Srl

Lindsay Corporation

Otech

Rainfine Irrigation Company

REINKE Irrigation

RKD Irrigacion

T-L Irrigation Company

Valley Irrigation

Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2947443-global-irrigation-pivot-detailed-analysis-report-2018-2023

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Irrigation Pivot Market, by Mobility

Mobile Irrigation Pivot

Fixed Irrigation Pivot

Irrigation Pivot Market, by

Main Applications

Farm

Greenhouse

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2947443-global-irrigation-pivot-detailed-analysis-report-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Irrigation Pivot Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023

Chapter One Irrigation Pivot Market Overview

1.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023

1.2 Irrigation Pivot, by Mobility 2013-2023

1.2.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Sales Market Share by Mobility 2013-2023

1.2.2 Global Irrigation Pivot Revenue Market Share by Mobility 2013-2023

1.2.3 Global Irrigation Pivot Price by Mobility 2013-2023

1.2.4 Mobile Irrigation Pivot

1.2.5 Fixed Irrigation Pivot

1.3 Irrigation Pivot, by 2013-2023

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Sales Market Share by 2013-2023

1.3.2 Global Irrigation Pivot Revenue Market Share by 2013-2023

1.3.3 Global Irrigation Pivot Price by 2013-2023

Chapter Two Irrigation Pivot by Regions 2013-2018

2.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.2 Global Irrigation Pivot Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.3 Global Irrigation Pivot Price by Regions 2013-2018

2.4 North America

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Latin America

2.5.1 Mexico

2.5.2 Brazil

2.5.3 Argentina

2.5.4 Others in Latin America

2.6 Europe

2.6.1 Germany

2.6.2 United Kingdom

2.6.3 France

2.6.4 Italy

2.6.5 Spain

2.6.6 Russia

2.6.7 Netherland

2.6.8 Others in Europe

2.7 Asia & Pacific

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 Japan

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 Korea

2.7.5 Australia

2.7.6 Southeast Asia

2.7.6.1 Indonesia

2.7.6.2 Thailand

2.7.6.3 Philippines

2.7.6.4 Vietnam

2.7.6.5 Singapore

2.7.6.6 Malaysia

2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia

2.8 Africa & Middle East

2.8.1 South Africa

2.8.2 Egypt

2.8.3 Turkey

2.8.4 Saudi Arabia

2.8.5 Iran

2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Irrigation Pivot by Players 2013-2018

3.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018

3.2 Global Irrigation Pivot Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018

3.3 Global Top Players Irrigation Pivot Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Players Irrigation Pivot Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Irrigation Pivot by Consumer 2013-2018

4.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018

4.2 Farm

4.3 Greenhouse

4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference

Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile

5.1 2IE INTERNATIONAL

5.1.1 2IE INTERNATIONAL Company Details and Competitors

5.1.2 2IE INTERNATIONAL Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.1.3 2IE INTERNATIONAL Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.1.4 2IE INTERNATIONAL Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.2 Alkhorayef Industries Co.

5.2.1 Alkhorayef Industries Co. Company Details and Competitors

5.2.2 Alkhorayef Industries Co. Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.2.3 Alkhorayef Industries Co. Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.2.4 Alkhorayef Industries Co. Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.3 BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk

5.3.1 BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk Company Details and Competitors

5.3.2 BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.3.3 BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.3.4 BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.4 Briggs Irrigation

5.4.1 Briggs Irrigation Company Details and Competitors

5.4.2 Briggs Irrigation Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.4.3 Briggs Irrigation Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.4.4 Briggs Irrigation Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.5 China Yulin Irrigation Equipment

5.5.1 China Yulin Irrigation Equipment Company Details and Competitors

5.5.2 China Yulin Irrigation Equipment Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.5.3 China Yulin Irrigation Equipment Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.5.4 China Yulin Irrigation Equipment Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.6 IRRIFRANCE

5.6.1 IRRIFRANCE Company Details and Competitors

5.6.2 IRRIFRANCE Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.6.3 IRRIFRANCE Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.6.4 IRRIFRANCE Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.7 IRRILAND Srl

5.7.1 IRRILAND Srl Company Details and Competitors

5.7.2 IRRILAND Srl Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.7.3 IRRILAND Srl Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.7.4 IRRILAND Srl Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.8 Lindsay Corporation

5.8.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details and Competitors

5.8.2 Lindsay Corporation Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.8.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.8.4 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.9 Otech

5.9.1 Otech Company Details and Competitors

5.9.2 Otech Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.9.3 Otech Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.9.4 Otech Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

5.10 Rainfine Irrigation Company

5.10.1 Rainfine Irrigation Company Company Details and Competitors

5.10.2 Rainfine Irrigation Company Key Irrigation Pivot Models and Performance

5.10.3 Rainfine Irrigation Company Irrigation Pivot Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

5.10.4 Rainfine Irrigation Company Irrigation Pivot Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.