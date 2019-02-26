Karen Koenig, Author of 'Woman On Top: How to Win in a Woman’s Way' to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EVERETT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can we navigate male-dominated industries while retaining our femininity?

Karen Koenig is the author of Woman on Top: How to Win in a Woman’s Way.

Karen Koenig has over 30 years of experience in male dominated fields. She spent 26 years in the military, six years in aerospace and then changed careers entirely in 2015 to financial services. All these experiences–military, aerospace and financial services–have inspired Karen to write this book so women know they don’t have to take a step back to take a step forward toward success.

“I felt I had a story to tell about working in male-dominated fields that people can apply to their current situation whether they're a woman or a man,” says Karen. “What the title intends to say is that a woman can be on top no matter what she's doing, whether she's in a male-dominated field, an entrepreneur or even a stay-at-home mom.”

Karen says no matter where you choose to work, ultimately you have to teach people how you wish to be treated.

“If you’re being mistreated, you can't let it go on, because if you don't nip it in the bud at the beginning, people will feel like they can continue to treat you that way,” says Karen. “In the '80s, men didn't really want women in the military in the first place, so I had to overcome that. I'm also very feminine type of girl, whereas a lot of the women in the military didn’t wear makeup or have nails. So I kind of broke the mold. I still wanted to be me even though I was in the military. I just didn't want to compromise that.”

How a person wants to be treated is entirely dependent on each individual’s needs. You determine it for yourself and demand it of others, even your boss.

“Each person is unique,” says Karen. “I just want people to understand that you can be successful and authentic. You have to be yourself.”

Karen says the key to shifting these work-environment paradigms is for all women to come together and support each other.

“Women need to help each other,” says Karen. “I believe we will all make more of a difference in any field if we take that approach.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Karen Koenig in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 28th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Woman On Top, visit www.womanontop.biz



