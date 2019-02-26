The Radicati Group Releases “Information Archiving – Market Quadrant, 2019”

A competitive analysis of the market for Information Archiving Services revealing Top Players, Mature Players, Specialists, and Trail Blazers

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A competitive analysis of the market for Information Archiving Services revealing Top Players, Mature Players, Specialists, and Trail BlazersFor Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – February 26, 2019 – The latest market brief by The Radicati Group, “Information Archiving – Market Quadrant, 2019” provides a competitive analysis of the Information Archiving market. Information archiving solutions provide interactive, secure long-term storage of both structured and unstructured business information content, including: email, instant messages, social media, file systems, Microsoft SharePoint content, voice, and more. Information Archiving solutions provide the foundation for Supervision, eDiscovery, Legal Hold, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Information Governance.Information Archiving vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: Barracuda Networks, Google, Jatheon, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mimecast, OpenText, Proofpoint, Smarsh, and Veritas.Radicati Market QuadrantsSM rank vendors based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Top Players”, “Trail Blazers”, “Specialists”, and “Mature Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on the functionality of their solution, and their strategic vision for future direction. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, with an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



