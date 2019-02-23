Bob Marley continues to drive Jamaica tourism

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s hectic times, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ new “Easy Skanking” video serves as a carefree reminder to celebrate the ongoing global legacy that is and forever will be simply known as Bob Marley. And where better to take a moment to slow down and appreciate the natural beauty and the joy than in Marley’s home, Jamaica?

Right now, you can take a trip through the joy and walks of life around Jamaica as you take in the sights of the island and feel the vibe that is only felt in Jamaica. This new music video released today by the Marley family, Island Records, and Ume, was created by Pantera Film Studios, directed by Brian Kazez, and shot in various locations around Kingston.

https://youtu.be/wlqB13iJu2o

Now that you’ve seen the video, are you already planning your trip to Jamaica? From each morning’s glorious sunrise until the sea swallows the sun at night, Jamaica presents a magnificent palette of color and a kaleidoscope of beauty that makes the island the most precious jewel in the Caribbean. It is a land of unique experiences, engaging activities, breathtaking landscapes, and warm welcoming people.

No place on Earth provides the range of attractions and the cultural diversity that can be found in Jamaica. With its overriding theme of Marley’s famous song, “One Love,” no other place offers such diverse adventure, romance, nature, events, and family times like Jamaica.

When announcing the new video, the Marley camp said: “With its breezy vibe, tropical rhythms, and easy-going decree, ‘Easy Skanking’ is one of the most indelible songs from Bob Marley & The Wailers’ acclaimed March 1978 album Kaya, which was recorded in London concurrently with the material that ultimately comprised 1977s Exodus. The classic song is also featured on Marley’s greatest hits compilation, Legend, which holds the distinction of being the world’s best-selling reggae album of all time, with over 15 million copies sold in the United States and over 28 million worldwide.”

For more information on visiting Jamaica, click here: https://www.visitjamaica.com/



