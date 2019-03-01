Has Alcohol Become The New Happy Spiritual Suicide? 3 Million Kill Themselves Drinking Annually
ALCOHOL DEATHS: 1 in 19 worldwide . 1 in 7 in age bracket 20 to 39. JURAVIN RESEARCH reveals.
** ALCOHOL USE **
per capita consumption (age 15+) annual in liters (33.8 oz = 2.11 pints) of pure alcohol | lower is better | 2018 report
Euro-top 11.17
USA 9.8
Isreal 3.8 (lowest=best)
World average 9.71
Don Karl Juravin research reveals disturbing statistics of alcohol abuse to a degree of "spiritual suicide". While social drinking may have its advantages, it seems like alcohol may be used subconsciously as a suicidal form to forget real-life problems, feel artificially happy and die. "Spirits" get a death toll number of 3 million worldwide.
We found a correlation between alcohol consumption and suicide rate based on World Happiness Report 2017.
** Comparing USA Vs. Europe top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israel **
WINNER-SAFER: Israel
Israel's alcohol use is 2.56 times lower than the world average
Israel's alcohol use is 2.58 times lower than the USA
Israel's alcohol use is 2.94 times lower than Euro-top
** World Happiness Report with similar positioning **
Though not statistically correlated, the happiness factor has similar grading
Israel 11th
United States 14th
Euro-top 32 average (Germany 16, France 31, Italy 48)
** Important Key Facts **
> 3 million deaths worldwide annually resulting from harmful use of alcohol, representing 5.3% (1 in 19) of all deaths.
>200 related diseases: Alcohol consumption is a causal factor in more than 200 disease and injury conditions. Drinking alcohol is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioral disorders, including alcohol dependence, major noncommunicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries resulting from violence and road clashes and collisions.
> The suicide factor: there is a causal relationship between the harmful use of alcohol and a range of mental and behavioral disorders, other noncommunicable conditions as well as injuries.
> 1 in 20 dies: Overall 5.1% of the global burden of disease and injury is attributable to alcohol, as measured in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).
Alcohol consumption causes death and disability relatively early in life. In the age group, 20 to 39 years approximately 13.5% (1 in 7) of the total deaths are alcohol-attributable.
> Beyond health consequences, the harmful use of alcohol brings significant social and economic losses to individuals and society at large.
There are gender differences in alcohol-related mortality and morbidity, as well as levels and patterns of alcohol consumption.
> Men Vs. Women: The percentage of alcohol-attributable deaths among men amount to 7.7% of all global deaths compared to 2.6% of all deaths among women. Total alcohol per capita consumption in 2010 among male and female drinkers worldwide was on average 19.4 liters for males and 7.0 liters of pure alcohol for females.
> Children: More than 10 percent of U.S. children live with a parent with alcohol problems (2012 study)
> The latest causal relationships have been established between harmful drinking and incidence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis as well as the course of HIV/AIDS.
Source: World Happiness Report, World Health Organization 2018 (based on 2016 stats)
