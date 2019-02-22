Image One USA Named a 2019 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Image One’s Performance

Our top priority has always been to help our owners effectively operate and expand their businesses” — Tim Conn, Image One USA

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One USA has once again been named a top franchise by independent research firm Franchise Business Review. This is the 14th annual ranking of the top 200 award-winning franchise opportunities.Image One is a nationally recognized commercial cleaning company that helps people become their own boss. With one of the lowest starting investments in the entire franchise industry, Image One owners can live out their entrepreneurial dreams as an experienced group of executives guide them every step of the way. Plus, the company is constantly innovating, using new technologies to help franchise owners with sales, marketing and operations.“Our top priority has always been to help our owners effectively operate and expand their businesses,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “We are grateful to be recognized again by Franchise Business Review for our efforts to build a top franchise model. From tablets and software that simplify operations, to investing in best-in-class cleaning equipment to our dedicated support team, we are a non-stop resource for our owners. It has helped us grow our franchise and provided the blueprint for existing owners to build their own future.”Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.Image One was among hundreds of franchise brands, representing over 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Image One franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.Image One’s survey data concluded that Image One is among the best franchises available in the market, making Franchise Business Review’s list of top franchises. Image One received its highest marks in two categories: “Self-Evaluation” – which measures how satisfied franchise owners are with owning and operating an Image One location – and in “Core Values”, meaning franchisees have a high level of trust and respect for their franchise system.“There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available to prospective business owners today, with more popping up every day. It’s a great time to ‘be your own boss’ but it’s also important to do your homework to find the right fit,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Our independent research of franchisee satisfaction helps entrepreneurs discover the top franchise opportunities in every industry category – including fitness, travel, food, services, and retail. This year’s Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners truly are the best-of-the-best.”Visit http://FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2019 Top Franchises ###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com , Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has more than 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com



