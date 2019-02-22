Jennifer Spor Transformational Coach to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each one of us, out of the billions of people on the planet, is unique, with our own passions, experiences and skills. All that wisdom we've acquired is meant to be shared with others, in service to others. That is what transformational coach Jennifer Spor helps women tap into.

“When we can be our authentic selves, really, the possibilities are unlimited,” says Jennifer. “There's a big difference between understanding something and the ability to apply it in your life. That is what I help my clients with: how to actually apply that understanding in their lives and actually make that shift.”

Jennifer works with corporate women who are unfulfilled in their careers and feel called to make a bigger impact. They have reached a certain level of success but still feel unfulfilled. Jennifer helps her clients get to the root of who they are to find their passion and purpose.

“So many of us are a product of our environment or upbringing or beliefs that tells us success only fits into one specific box,” says Jennifer. “The women who work with me are feeling that call to change, they aren't fulfilled in their lives, they know that there's more out there than what they've experienced. But what holds them back is fear, fear of the unknown. So I work with them to get to the root of that fear. Then we teach them the mindset tools they need on a daily basis to move forward, progress, to shift those patterns, and forge a stronger connection with their intuition.”

No matter how dedicated we are to our personal development, every one of us has blind spots. Having the support of a coach can help us reach our destination and achieve our goals. It works so much faster with someone who has been in that position and knows how to navigate it.

“Anybody can tell you what the problem is, but unless you actually come to some sort of realization and buy into it, it doesn't stick,” says Jennifer. “When we go through this process, we are remembering who we always were. With clarity around their passion and purpose, I teach them to become powerful creators and how to start creating the life that they want and making life happen for them instead of letting it happen to them.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Jennifer Spor in an interview with Jim Masters on February 26th at 4pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Jennifer Spor, visit www.jenniferspor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.