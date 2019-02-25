NoviFlow Teams Up with Radware to Deliver Terabit Scale DDoS Challenge Solution

NoviFlow’s CyberMapper and NoviSwitches when matched with Radware’s DefensePro and DefenseFlow offer the intelligence, raw throughput and agility to defend against today’s most massive DDoS attacks!” — Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solution brings together NoviFlow and Radware technologies for high throughput and dynamically scalable DDoS services in a programmable SDN networking environment NoviFlow® Inc. , a leading vendor of high-performance SDN network operating software (NOS), cybersecurity middleware and programmable network solutions, and Radware®, a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, today announced a joint DDoS Challenge solution that can efficiently address even the largest network deployments and enable cost-effective dynamic scaling to right-size capacity for even the most highly variable traffic.Recent years have seen a tremendous and accelerating increase in demand for network and cloud-based services for both public and private usage. The multiplication of mobile and connected devices, the proliferation of streaming video content services and the virtualization of network services of all kinds have only augmented the challenge of delivering capacity and ensuring quality as data moves from web to mobile to machines. To compound the issue, the rise of malware able to exploit the generally lax security of the fast-growing Internet-of-Things (IoT) has greatly expanded the resources suborned by botnets, which they have recently used to implement million-node wide DDoS attacks.The joint Radware/NoviFlow solution combines NoviFlow’s CyberMapper SDN-enhanced forwarding plane with Radware’s DefensePro® and DefenseFlow®, effectively incorporating these services to deliver high throughput and dynamically scalable DDoS mitigation, while eliminating the need for costly load-balancers, complex network changes, and providing a mitigation API interface that lets Radware’s software directly control the instantiation and provisioning of traffic steering and blacklist filtering on NoviFlow’s NoviWare switches. The result is an automated DDoS attack prevention service that scales with demand while reducing total customer network CAPEX and OPEX.“The joint Radware/NoviFlow DDoS solution directly addresses the threat of massive botnet-based DDoS SYN attacks traffic facing large content, carrier, cloud and service provider networks, particularly those facing Terabit-scale threats,” said Denis Usle, Director of Security Solutions Architecture at Radware. “We welcome NoviFlow’s high-performance programmable forwarding planes and software into Radware’s solution ecosystem.”Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow, explained, “NoviFlow’s CyberMapper and NoviSwitches when matched with Radware’s DefensePro and DefenseFlow offer the intelligence, raw throughput and agility to defend against today’s most massive DDoS attacks! The alliance between Radware and NoviFlow provides a compelling new SDN-based option for the deployment of DDoS solutions, with unprecedented price performance and scalability. It also extends the radical CAPEX and OPEX benefits of SDN-based programmable forwarding planes even further into the Cybersecurity segment.”ABOUT NOVIFLOWNoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions to network carriers, data center operators, government agencies and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Boston, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/ . Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.ABOUT RADWARERadware® is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com NoviFlow’s trademarks include NoviSwitch, NoviWare, NoviConnect, CyberMapper, and GatewayMapper. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.



