Dr. Kevin and Dr. Greg’s Versa Sculpt DollyRocker launches exclusively at HSN

The Versa Sculpt Dolly Rocker The Versa Sculpt Dolly Rocker

Dr. Kevin and Dr. Greg’s The Versa Sculpt DollyRocker launches exclusively at HSN February 26th 6am EST and 6pm EST

In over 25 years of hands-on clinical practice, I’ve never seen anything improve fast-twitch stabilizers in my patients as much as the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker.” — Dr Greg Huron

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kevin Khalili and Dr. Greg Huron, trusted Santa Barbara chiropractors and experts in natural wellness, have partnered exclusively with HSN to launch the patient-favorite, all-in-one home fitness device: the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker.Dr. Kevin and Dr. Greg specialize in health and fitness, empowering people to make positive choices at home to support their wellness journey. They are excited to bring the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker to millions of Americans who are looking for a better way to improve their strength and balance, meet their fitness goals, and prevent injury.ABOUT DR. KEVIN: As clinical director of the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara, California, Dr. Kevin has been practicing preventive sports medicine for more than 25 years. He graduated from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in 1992 and became a Certified Fellow of Chiropractic BioPhysics in 2002. After pursuing postgraduate studies at Life Chiropractic College West, in 2017 he became a Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner (CCEP).“As a doctor of chiropractic, the main inspiration for developing the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker was to simplify my patients’ home fitness needs: to save them money, time, and space by creating a single, compact, all-in-one, portable, full-body exercise device,” Dr. Kevin shared.The DollyRocker follows another groundbreaking product created by Dr. Kevin. Dissatisfied with the pain-relief products available on the market for his patients, Dr. Kevin spent years researching and creating a plant-powered, natural solution for painful muscles and joints: the revolutionary Khalili Cream , available at Amazon and health stores.Dr. Kevin, in conjunction with Dr. Greg, has now expanded his product offerings to include the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker, available exclusively at HSN. Tune in to see the DollyRocker live in action on HSN, February 26th at 6.00 am EST and 6.00 pm EST.ABOUT DR. GREG: Dr. Greg is a licensed doctor of chiropractic with over 25 years of experience in chiropractic, rehabilitation, and sports performance enhancement. Founder and creator of myophysics, Dr. Greg works with Dr. Kevin at The Laser Rehab Institute. He has a bachelor of science in biology and is certified in neuromuscular reeducation, myofascial manipulation, and dynamic stabilization.“Fast-twitch/stabilizer muscles are not only vital for improved physical function and performance, they’re essential to protect us in everyday life. When you step out of the shower and hit a wet spot, the fast-twitch muscles fire off and engage as a reflex to save us from falling,” Dr. Greg explained. “In over 25 years of hands-on clinical practice, I’ve never seen anything improve fast-twitch stabilizers in my patients as much as the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker.”ABOUT THE VERSA SCULPT DOLLYROCKER: Each health-enhancing Dr. Khalili product is created to provide a solution on your journey to optimal well-being. Developed by Dr. Kevin and Dr. Greg, the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker is the ultimate all-in-one home fitness device. With over 101+ exercises, it does the work of 10 common home fitness devices at a fraction of the cost and space – replacing the balance board, rocker board, ab rocker, ab dolly, ab wheel, bosu ball, swiss ball, massage therapy ball, leg press machine, and push-up devices.The Versa Sculpt DollyRocker adapts to all fitness levels; it strengthens, stabilizes, stretches, and massages, allowing for a full-body workout at home, work, or on the road. At less than 5 pounds, complete with a portable carrying case and DVD, it makes achieving your fitness goals easy and convenient. The Versa Sculpt DollyRocker is safe for men and women of all ages, growing with you to meet your changing fitness needs.WHERE: Tune in to HSN to see Dr. Greg and the Versa Sculpt DollyRocker live in action, exclusively at HSN.WHEN: FEBRUARY 26th 06.00 am EST and 6.00 pm ESTFOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES, AND SAMPLES:dollyrocker@ilgorporation.comAvailable exclusively at www.hsn.com

Dolly Rocker - Fast twitch stabilizer muscles being used during at home workout!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.