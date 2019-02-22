Mistakes to Avoid When Starting your Blog with Kala McCrayer

Like anything in life, blogging requires some practice to perfect. Avoid these mistakes with Kala McCrayer.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting a blog in 2019 is easier than ever. Years ago, when blogging was in its infancy, starting a blog meant paying for a domain name and getting an entire website designed. Today there are a number of different companies that will do it for you for free. All you need is an email address and the capacity to write and you’re off to the races. However, as blogging expert Kala McCrayer points out, that doesn’t mean that blogging is easy. There are a number of different pitfalls which new bloggers seem to constantly make, and with that in mind we’ve written this article to help you avoid them. Read more below.Not getting a paid domain name“A lot of websites offer free domains.” Kala McCrayer says. “There are a lot of benefits to this, especially when you’re starting out.”Generally you’ll be able to create a fairly decent looking site and you’ll be able to start blogging straight away. However, there are a number of downsides too. Most companies that offer free domains such as WordPress and Wix, do so on the condition that they can attach a suffix at the end of your URL. This tends to look amateur and unprofessional. The amount of pages you can have is also generally limited. It’s therefore in your best interest to pay for a domain name that is entirely yours to allow you full creative freedom in crafting your blog.Posting every dayConventional wisdom tells you that more content is better, but according to Kala McCrayer that’s just not the case. When it comes to content, quality will always trump quantity, which is why it makes sense to post more infrequently but with higher quality content. If you’re in the position where you can post consistently everyday while still producing content of value, then by all means do it. But if you’re simply trying to pump out new articles for the sake of it, put them on the back burner and dedicate yourself to creating articles of high quality.Writing like you talkThis is a cardinal sin in the blogging world. According to Kala McCrayer, a huge percentage of new bloggers are guilty of writing like they talk. When it comes to blogging, articles still have to be written in a somewhat formal manner. Of course it’s a creative sphere and liberties can be made, but generally speaking, no audience wants to read a blog post that sounds like a valley girl speaking.



