How to Market Your Blog Correctly with Kala McCrayer

Getting your content read requires more than simple social media sharing; Kala McCrayer shares her tips on blog marketing.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It used to be that you could write an interesting blog post, share it with all of your friends and family on Facebook and, if your message was honest and profound, you could start a ripple of shares which would ultimately result in more traffic to your site. Unfortunately, those days are, for the most part, over. The ever-changing landscape of social media algorithms means it’s no longer enough to simply put your work out there and hope it finds an audience. Rather, you have commit to tried-and-tested marketing techniques which will connect you to your readers. With the help of blogging expert Kala McCrayer we’re going to look at a couple of these below.Get your SEO in order“SEO, or Search Engine Optimisation, has been and is still one of the most important tools for getting your blog or website seen.” Kala McCrayer says . SEO entails ensuring that you use searched-for and relevant keywords within the content of your blog (photos included), but it goes deeper than that too. Ensure that you link back to other credible websites and try to ensure that people are sharing your posts, at least a little. This will help you rank higher on Google’s search rankings as a worthwhile website, pushing you ever closer to that legendary first page. You also need to focus on including keywords in your URL, title and meta description of your post.Build a list of email subscribersAccording to Kala McCrayer having a dedicated list of email subscribers is one of the best ways of driving up views and shares. The reason for this has to do with the fact that if they’re on your mailing list then they definitely care about the type of content you’re posting. Building a mailing list is its own challenge, but once you have it in place be sure to leverage it for maximum potential blog growth.Don’t neglect social mediaWhile the beginning of this article talked about how you can’t rely solely on social media for all of your traffic, that doesn’t mean you should eschew it entirely. According to Kala McCrayer, if you’ve got some extra money on hand then social media such as Facebook and Instagram offers excellent advertising possibilities as you’re able to explicitly target the audience you’re after.



