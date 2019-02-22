Moscow Hosts Second International Conference on Organic Waste

II International Conference “Organic Waste Management: Experience and Prospects” is the annual leading platform for promotion of waste management innovation.

MOSCOW , RUSSIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 14-15 February 2019, Moscow hosted the II International Conference “Organic Waste Management: Experience and Prospects.” The event is the annual leading platform for professional discussion on waste management and promotion of technology and equipment. The conference was supported by leading international associations including European Compost Network (ECN), Renewable Energy Association (UK) and Italian Composting and Biogas Association (CIC).

Over 120 Russian and international participants discussed organic waste management in agriculture, animal husbandry, poultry farming, sludge sewage and solid municipal waste.The conference also discussed technologies and equipment for disposal, neutralisation and placement of organic waste, best available technologies and processing equipment, as well as international cooperation in organic waste management.

Jeremy Jacobs, Technical Director and Head of the Organics Recycling Group at the Renewable Energy Association (REA) in the UK said: “The importance of managing our biowaste sustainably has never been greater than now. This industry has the opportunity to mitigate the impacts of farming and resource management on climate change, as well as providing valuable soil amendments in the form of compost and digestate. Compost when added to soils as a nutrient source and soil conditioner in the agricultural arena also assists in sequestering carbon.”

Alberto Confalonieri, Chair of the Technical Committee at the Italian Composting and Biogas Association (CIC) said: “More than ever, biowaste recycling plays a key-role towards the put in practice of a European Society based on the Circular Economy principles. Producing compost that goes back to soils to grow fresh food, and biomethane that feeds the vehicles for collecting waste are clear examples.”

The event was organised by Paradigma Centre for Vocational Education (Russia) and curated by the Journal of Industrial Ecology (Russia), Municipal Solid Waste magazine and relevant Russian ministries. Ilya Lifshits, the Head of the Industry Newsletter Publishing House, which publishes the magazines, noted that, in particular, the event aims to “foster international and domestic cooperation in organic waste management", he stressed that "thanks to the development of technologies, it is now possible to make organic waste a part of economic turnover."

Following the conference, recommendations will be sent to relevant Russian state bodies responsible for waste management. In particular, these will highlight the need for a clear definition of the basic terms in normative and legal documents, including "organic waste" and "biodegradable waste," as well as requirements for their management.

The III International Conference “Organic Waste Management: Experience and Prospects” will be held in early 2020. Please visit www.organicwaste.ru for further information.

