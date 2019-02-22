Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Organic Powdered Milk Market

An organic product is made from organic raw materials. Processed organic food usually contains only organic ingredients. If non-organic ingredients are present, at least a certain percentage of the food’s total plant and animal ingredients must be organic (95% in the United States, Canada, China and Australia).

Organic powdered milk is mainly made from organic milk. All of organic products require Organic certification. Organic certification is a certification process for producers of organic food and other organic agricultural products. Requirements vary from country to country, and generally involve a set of production standards for growing, storage, processing, packaging and shipping.

Applications of organic powdered milk include infant formulas, confections, bakery products and so on. Among those applications, infant formulas account for the largest market share, which was about 76.05% in 2016.

The organic powdered milk can be divided into two categories, organic whole powder and organic skim powder. Organic skim powder is the most widely used type, holding 68.28% consumption share globally.

Global sales of organic powdered milk increased from 83924 MT in 2012 to 97674 MT in 2016. Asian-Pacific region has become the most promising market for organic milk products and many organic milk products target the region.

Different with the slow development of traditional milk product market, with more and more people cast attention on the healthy issues, organic milk products are welcomed globally and achieve fast growth. Market participants are optimistic on the organic powdered milk future market.

The global Organic Powdered Milk market is valued at 1160 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Powdered Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Powdered Milk in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Powdered Milk in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Powdered Milk market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Powdered Milk market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Verla (Hyproca)

OMSCo

Prolactal GmbH (ICL)

Ingredia SA

Aurora Foods Dairy Corp.

OGNI (GMP Dairy)

Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition

Triballat Ingredients

Organic West Milk

Royal Farm

RUMI (Hoogwegt)

SunOpta, Inc.

NowFood

Market size by Product

Organic Whole Powdered Milk

Organic Skim Powdered Milk

Market size by End User

Infant Formulas

Confections

Bakery Products

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Organic Powdered Milk market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Powdered Milk market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Organic Powdered Milk companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Organic Powdered Milk submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Powdered Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Organic Powdered Milk market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

