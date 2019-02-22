Wasabi Networks Exhibits at MWC 2019

Wasabi Networks takes the stage at the largest conference for communications technology in the world: Mobile Wold Congress (MWC).

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “With more than 100,000 participants from more than 200 countries coming to see in excess of 2,400 exhibitors, MWC is the ideal stage for Wasabi Networks to show our capabilities and meet up with new customers, partners and Value Added Resellers”, says Stig Bang, CSO at Wasabi Networks. “Our cost-efficient portfolio combined with our unique approach to analysis of protocols at very high speeds is very much applicable to customers who need analysis of mobile protocols, as well as capture and storage for later contextual forensics. We offer a very flexible framework for specifying exactly what you are looking for, and separate it from the noise", he continues.The hallmark of Wasabi networks is 100% Line Rate Capture, Decode, Analysis, Storage, Retrival and Retransmit of high-speed network traffic. Founded in 2015, Wasabi Networks builds on state of the art FPGA-based hardware from Napatech as the network interface for Capture and Retransmit, while sophisticated software is the key to the unique features of the product range. Wasabi Networks' capabilities are offered in both rack mounted, as well as portable systems, with many storage options.Jens Christophersen, CEO of Wasabi Networks, says: "MWC is an important event for everyone in the industry, and very efficient too since virtually everybody is here. In the 4 days of the conference, we have the opportunity to cover a lot of ground and also meet up with existing clients, partners and resellers."Meet Wasabi Networks at Hall 6 Stand 6C50.About Wasabi Networks:Wasabi Networks is an innovative company focused on delivering high performance network capture, storage, analysis, test and security solutions for companies that are cost-conscious, but will not compromise on quality and performance. The solutions from Wasabi Networks are being used to monitor, troubleshoot and optimize networking infrastructure and devices for performance, and to deliver insight and learning to defend against Cybersecurity attacks.



