BIBI LED Unveils Their R Series Rental LED Screen

Bibi LED, a leading LED manufacturer in China has successfully launched their latest rental LED screens.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzen, China, February 19, 2019 - BIBI LED , a leading LED screen provider has unveiled ther R Series rental LED screen and it is a beauty. This highly efficient and excellent LED screen can now be ordered by interested parties. Let’s take a closer look at the R Series rental LED screen to give you a clear picture of what this LED screen can offer.This rental LED screen can easily be assembled or even disassembled. This makes it perfect for renting it out for weddings, product expos or other events that require a video display. Aside from it being easy to assemble and transport, this LED screen series is also energy efficient, so you won’t have to worry about the energy consumption. It is also made of very durable and high quality materials. In fact, it can either be used indoors or outdoors. That’s how versatile this LED screen is.Upon purchase, you will also get a flight/road case that you can use so that you can easily transport these LED screens without having to worry about it being damaged. These cases are your insurance policy for transporting the LED screens to and from the event location.R Series Rental LED Screen ApplicationsHere’s how rental LED screens are being used today.Music concerts - Rental LED screens are always great at any event that has a stage. These screens can serve as the backdrop of the stage.Wedding receptions - Using an LED screen instead of a projector to play your wedding montage is actually a better option because it will be able to display your video in ultra high definition. And it will also add a more luxurious feel to your wedding reception.Product launches and expos - you usually see this during these events. The screens will work just like when you are in a conference room, only on a much bigger scale. You will need it since you’ll be presenting to a crowd.Billboards and ads - This is one of the most common application of LED screens. You mostly see this in the downtown area of the city.About BIBI LEDLocated in Shiyan Town, Bao'an district, Shenzhen, China, BIBI LED is one of the leading LED screen products and solutions provider. They are dedicated to offering high-performance products and professional services to overseas clients ONLY.What makes them unique is they is if you are looking to talk to one of their engineers, that’s very possible. It is actually part of their pre-sales service. These engineers will be able to answer all of your questions and inquiries. They will also be able to provide an all-round solution for your projects and offer technical training as well.They do also have excellent post-sales services that include customized support. This support will include sending spare parts on time, provide online support, on-site repair, and a lot more client specific services. As you can see, they are committed to doing everything they can to meet their customers’ requirements and needs. Their end goal is to ensure mutual benefit and long-term cooperation.For more information about BIBI LED and their products, you can reach them through the following details:Office number: +86 755-85288654Whatsapp: +86 15399906913​Email: info@bibiled.comWebsite: https://www.bibiled.com/product/rental-led-display/



