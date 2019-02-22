Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Office Furniture Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019

Executive Summary 

Office Furniture market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discusion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. 

The players mentioned in our report 
Steelcase 
Herman Miller 
HNI Corporation 
Okamura Corporation 
Global Group 
KI 
Teknion 
Knoll 
Kinnarps Holding 
Haworth 
Kimball Office 
Kokuyo 
ITOKI 
Uchida Yoko 
Vitra Holding 
Nowy Styl 
Groupe Clestra Hausermann 
izzy+ 
Lienhard Office Group 
Koninkije Ahrend 
USM Holding 
Bene 
Sedus Stoll 
Martela 
Scandinavian Busines Seating 
EFG Holding 
Fursys 
AURORA 
SUNON 
Quama 
VICTORY 
UB Group 
Kinwai 
CJF 
Guangrun Group 
ONLEAD 
SAOSEN 
LOGIC 
Comfort Seating 
Rong

Global Office Furniture Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Modern Furniture 
Clasical European Furniture 
American Furniture 
Chinese Clasic Furniture 
Neoclasic Furniture 
Global Office Furniture Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Hospitals 
Schools 
Banks 
others 
Global Office Furniture Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
European Union 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Office Furniture Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition 
      1.1.1 Types of Office Furniture industry 
          1.2.1.1 Modern Furniture 
          1.2.1.2 Clasical European Furniture 
          1.2.1.3 American Furniture 
          1.2.1.4 Chinese Clasic Furniture 
          1.2.1.5 Neoclasic Furniture 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 
    2.1 Office Furniture Markets by regions 
      2.1.1 USA 
Market Revenue 2014-2019 
Market overview 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.2 European union 
Market Revenue 2014-2019 
Market overview 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.3 China 
Market Revenue 2014-2019 
Market overview 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.4 India 
Market Revenue 2014-2019 
Market overview 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.5 Japan 
Market Revenue 2014-2019 
Market overview 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 
Market Revenue 2014-2019 
Market overview 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
    2.2 World Office Furniture Market by types 
Modern Furniture 
Clasical European Furniture 
American Furniture 
Chinese Clasic Furniture 
Neoclasic Furniture 
    2.3 World Office Furniture Market by Applications 
Hospitals 
Schools 
Banks 
others 
Chapter 3 World Office Furniture Market share 
    3.1 Major players Market share by production 
    3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue 
    3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024 
    3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 
    4.2 Raw material Market analysis 
      4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019 
      4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 
    4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 
    4.3 Production Proces Analysis 
    4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 
    4.5 End users Market Analysis 

Continued….

