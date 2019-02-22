34,026 Car Accident Deaths Annually in America. 2 Times Worse Than Europe - 3 Time Worse Than Israel (safest)
34,026 Car Accident Deaths Annually in America. 2 Times Worse Than Europe - 3 Time Worse than Israel (safest)
DON JURAVIN RESEARCH finds that adhering to the European or Israeli safety and driving standards can save about 22,470 American lives a year.
DON JURAVIN RESEARCH finds that adhering to the European or Israeli safety and driving standards can save about 22,470 American lives a year. 1.35 million die annually worldwide from car crashes while 20 to 50 million get injured.
+---------------------------------------+
| Which Country is the Safest to Drive? |
+---------------------------------------+
Comparing USA Vs. Europe top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israel
+------------+-----------+------+--------+----------+---------+--------+-------+
| World Best | Best Rate | USA | Israel | Euro-top | Germany | France | Italy |
+------------+-----------+------+--------+----------+---------+--------+-------+
| Monaco | 0.00 |10.60 | 3.60 | 5.17 | 4.30 | 5.10 | 6.10 |
+------------+-----------+------+--------+----------+---------+--------+-------+
WINNER-SAFEST in Traffic Accident Deaths: ISRAEL
* Israel's deaths from road traffic injuries is 1.61 times safer than the world average
* Israel's deaths from road traffic injuries is 2.94 times safer than the USA
* Israel's deaths from road traffic injuries is 1.44 times safer than Euro-top
+---------------+-----------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| World average | Winner | Times better | Times better | Times better | Times better |
| | | than world average | than USA | than Euro | than Israel |
+---------------+-----------+--------------------+--------+-----+--------------+---------------+
| 5.81 | Israel | 1.61 | 2.94 | 1.44 | --- |
+---------------+-----------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
Don Karl Juravin compared the safety & health of the countries around the world in his upcoming book: Fix America to be #1
+-----------------------------------+
| Deaths From Road Traffic Injuries |
+-----------------------------------+
Comparing USA Vs. Europe top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israel
relative per 100K population | lower is better | 2018 report
https://bit.ly/2ty9UhB
+-----------------------------------+
| Annual Deaths in Absolute Numbers |
+-----------------------------------+
* Israel: 302 annual deaths
* Euro-top: 10,857 annual deaths
* USA: 34,026 annual deaths
Assuming the population of USA 321 million, Israel 8.4 million, Euro-top 210 million (Germany 82 million, France 67 million, Italy 61 million)
+------------------------------------------+
| World Traffic Accident Death Key Factors |
+------------------------------------------+
* Worldwide car accidents deaths: An unspoken staggering estimated 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes.
* Worldwide Accident injuries: A huge toll on families and the economy are 20 to 50 million injuries from traffic accidents injured annually.
* Road traffic crashes are a major cause of death among all age groups and the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.
* Income & car accidents: My research shows that the risk of dying in a road traffic crash is more than 3 times higher in low-income countries than in high-income countries. More than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low-income and middle-income countries. Road traffic injury death rates are highest in the African region. Even within high-income countries, people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes.
* Young male Vs. female driving: Males are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes than females. About three quarters (73%) of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25 years who are almost 3 times as likely to be killed in a road traffic crash as young females.
* Speed: Every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase. An increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash. For example, In the serious crash risk.
* Pedestrians: The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h).
* Car-to-car side impacts: The fatality risk for car occupants is 85% at 65 km/h.
* The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.
* GDP cost of car accidents: Road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product.
* Vulnerable road users: More than 50% of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.
* Mobile phone usage while driving: Drivers using mobile phones are 4 times more likely to be involved in a crash than drivers not using a mobile phone. Using a phone while driving slows reaction times (notably braking reaction time, but also a reaction to traffic signals), and makes it difficult to keep in the correct lane, and to keep the correct following distances.
* Hands-free phones are not much safer than hand-held phone sets, and texting considerably increases the risk of a crash.
* Seat-belt wearing reduces the risk of death among front-seat passengers by 40−65% and can reduce deaths among rear-seat car occupants by 25−75%.
* Only 57% of countries require seat-belts to be used in cars by both front-seat and rear-seat passengers (38% of low-income countries, 54% of middle-income countries and 83% of high-income countries).
* The use of child restraints (which include infant seats, child seats and booster seats) can reduce deaths of infants by as much as 70% and deaths of small children by between 54% and 80% in the event of a crash.
Credits:
DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.2551844, 10.5281/zenodo.2567780
Source: World Health Organization 2018 (based on 2013 stats)
Research by:
Don Karl Juravin
https://juravin.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonJuravin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Juravin
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juravin/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/Juravin
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DonJuravin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juravin/
Tumblr: https://juravin.tumblr.com/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Juravin
Blog: https://comparison-health-safety.blogspot.com/
Google scholar: http://scholar.google.com/citations?user=jCdHy0EAAAAJ&hl=en
Researchgate: https://researchgate.net/profile/Don_Juravin
Quora: https://www.quora.com/profile/Don-Karl-Juravin
Medium: https://medium.com/@Juravin
Wordpress: https://juravin.wordpress.com/
Google+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/+DonJuravin
Ted Talk: https://www.ted.com/profiles/7929318
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/user/377772125/Don-Karl-Juravin
Don Karl Juravin
Don Karl Juravin
+1 773-800-0055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.