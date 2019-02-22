34,026 Car Accident Deaths Annually in America. 2 Times Worse Than Europe - 3 Time Worse than Israel (safest) Deaths from Road Traffic Injuries 2018 Don Karl Juravin World Health Organization stats Deaths From Road Traffic Injuries 2018 Don Karl Juravin World Health Organization 80% of accidents are because of distractions JURAVIN RESEARCH

DON JURAVIN RESEARCH finds that adhering to the European or Israeli safety and driving standards can save about 22,470 American lives a year.

22,470 American lives a year can be saved if we learn from Israel and also from the German, French and Italy” — Don Juravin

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 34,026 Car Accident Deaths Annually in America. 2 Times Worse Than Europe - 3 Time Worse than Israel (safest)DON JURAVIN RESEARCH finds that adhering to the European or Israeli safety and driving standards can save about 22,470 American lives a year. 1.35 million die annually worldwide from car crashes while 20 to 50 million get injured.+---------------------------------------+| Which Country is the Safest to Drive? |+---------------------------------------+Comparing USA Vs. Europe top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israel+------------+-----------+------+--------+----------+---------+--------+-------+| World Best | Best Rate | USA | Israel | Euro-top | Germany | France | Italy |+------------+-----------+------+--------+----------+---------+--------+-------+| Monaco | 0.00 |10.60 | 3.60 | 5.17 | 4.30 | 5.10 | 6.10 |+------------+-----------+------+--------+----------+---------+--------+-------+WINNER-SAFEST in Traffic Accident Deaths: ISRAEL* Israel's deaths from road traffic injuries is 1.61 times safer than the world average* Israel's deaths from road traffic injuries is 2.94 times safer than the USA* Israel's deaths from road traffic injuries is 1.44 times safer than Euro-top+---------------+-----------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+| World average | Winner | Times better | Times better | Times better | Times better || | | than world average | than USA | than Euro | than Israel |+---------------+-----------+--------------------+--------+-----+--------------+---------------+| 5.81 | Israel | 1.61 | 2.94 | 1.44 | --- |+---------------+-----------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+Don Karl Juravin compared the safety & health of the countries around the world in his upcoming book: Fix America to be #1+-----------------------------------+| Deaths From Road Traffic Injuries |+-----------------------------------+Comparing USA Vs. Europe top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israelrelative per 100K population | lower is better | 2018 report+-----------------------------------+| Annual Deaths in Absolute Numbers |+-----------------------------------+* Israel: 302 annual deaths* Euro-top: 10,857 annual deaths* USA: 34,026 annual deathsAssuming the population of USA 321 million, Israel 8.4 million, Euro-top 210 million (Germany 82 million, France 67 million, Italy 61 million)+------------------------------------------+| World Traffic Accident Death Key Factors |+------------------------------------------+* Worldwide car accidents deaths: An unspoken staggering estimated 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes.* Worldwide Accident injuries: A huge toll on families and the economy are 20 to 50 million injuries from traffic accidents injured annually.* Road traffic crashes are a major cause of death among all age groups and the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.* Income & car accidents: My research shows that the risk of dying in a road traffic crash is more than 3 times higher in low-income countries than in high-income countries. More than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low-income and middle-income countries. Road traffic injury death rates are highest in the African region. Even within high-income countries, people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes.* Young male Vs. female driving: Males are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes than females. About three quarters (73%) of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25 years who are almost 3 times as likely to be killed in a road traffic crash as young females.* Speed: Every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase. An increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash. For example, In the serious crash risk.* Pedestrians: The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h).* Car-to-car side impacts: The fatality risk for car occupants is 85% at 65 km/h.* The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.* GDP cost of car accidents: Road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product.* Vulnerable road users: More than 50% of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.* Mobile phone usage while driving: Drivers using mobile phones are 4 times more likely to be involved in a crash than drivers not using a mobile phone. Using a phone while driving slows reaction times (notably braking reaction time, but also a reaction to traffic signals), and makes it difficult to keep in the correct lane, and to keep the correct following distances.* Hands-free phones are not much safer than hand-held phone sets, and texting considerably increases the risk of a crash.* Seat-belt wearing reduces the risk of death among front-seat passengers by 40−65% and can reduce deaths among rear-seat car occupants by 25−75%.* Only 57% of countries require seat-belts to be used in cars by both front-seat and rear-seat passengers (38% of low-income countries, 54% of middle-income countries and 83% of high-income countries).* The use of child restraints (which include infant seats, child seats and booster seats) can reduce deaths of infants by as much as 70% and deaths of small children by between 54% and 80% in the event of a crash.Credits:DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.2551844, 10.5281/zenodo.2567780Source: World Health Organization 2018 (based on 2013 stats)Research by:Don Karl JuravinTwitter: https://twitter.com/DonJuravin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Juravin LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juravin/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/Juravin YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DonJuravin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juravin/ Tumblr: https://juravin.tumblr.com/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Juravin Blog: https://comparison-health-safety.blogspot.com/ Google scholar: http://scholar.google.com/citations?user=jCdHy0EAAAAJ&hl=en Researchgate: https://researchgate.net/profile/Don_Juravin Quora: https://www.quora.com/profile/Don-Karl-Juravin Medium: https://medium.com/@Juravin Wordpress: https://juravin.wordpress.com/ Google+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/+DonJuravin Ted Talk: https://www.ted.com/profiles/7929318 Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/user/377772125/Don-Karl-Juravin



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.