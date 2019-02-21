Data Historian Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Historian Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database

Executive Summary

A Data Historian (also known as a Process Historian or Operational Historian) is a software program that records and retrieves production and process data by time; it stores the information in a time series database that can efficiently store data with minimal disk space and fast retrieval. Time series information is often displayed in a trend or as tabular data over a time range (ex. the last day, last 8 hours, last year).

A data historian could be applied independently in one or more areas, but it can really show its worth when applied across an entire facility, many facilities in a department, and across departments within an organization. One could discover that a production problem's root cause is insufficient brine supply to the production equipment or one could discover the 2 similar units produce significantly different results over time.

In 2018, the global Data Historian market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Historian status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Historian development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

AVEVA Group

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM

Siemens

Yokogawa

Aspen Technology

Emerson

PTC

Rockwell Automation

ICONICS

OSIsoft

Automsoft

Canary Labs

COPA-DATA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Metals and Mining

Utilities

Data Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Historian status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Historian development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Historian are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

