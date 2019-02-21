Data Historian Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
A Data Historian (also known as a Process Historian or Operational Historian) is a software program that records and retrieves production and process data by time; it stores the information in a time series database that can efficiently store data with minimal disk space and fast retrieval. Time series information is often displayed in a trend or as tabular data over a time range (ex. the last day, last 8 hours, last year).
A data historian could be applied independently in one or more areas, but it can really show its worth when applied across an entire facility, many facilities in a department, and across departments within an organization. One could discover that a production problem's root cause is insufficient brine supply to the production equipment or one could discover the 2 similar units produce significantly different results over time.
In 2018, the global Data Historian market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Historian status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Historian development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
AVEVA Group
General Electric
Honeywell
IBM
Siemens
Yokogawa
Aspen Technology
Emerson
PTC
Rockwell Automation
ICONICS
OSIsoft
Automsoft
Canary Labs
COPA-DATA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Marine
Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Paper and Pulp
Metals and Mining
Utilities
Data Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Historian status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Historian development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Historian are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Historian Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Historian Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Marine
1.5.4 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
1.5.5 Paper and Pulp
1.5.6 Metals and Mining
1.5.7 Utilities
1.5.8 Data Centers
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Historian Market Size
2.2 Data Historian Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Historian Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Historian Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Historian Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Historian Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Historian Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Historian Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Historian Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Historian Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Historian Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Historian Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Data Historian Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 AVEVA Group
12.2.1 AVEVA Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.2.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development
12.3 General Electric
12.3.1 General Electric Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.3.4 General Electric Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.4 Honeywell
12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Siemens
12.6.1 Siemens Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.6.4 Siemens Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.7 Yokogawa
12.7.1 Yokogawa Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.7.4 Yokogawa Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Yokogawa Recent Development
12.8 Aspen Technology
12.8.1 Aspen Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.8.4 Aspen Technology Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Aspen Technology Recent Development
12.9 Emerson
12.9.1 Emerson Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.9.4 Emerson Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.10 PTC
12.10.1 PTC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Historian Introduction
12.10.4 PTC Revenue in Data Historian Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 PTC Recent Development
12.11 Rockwell Automation
12.12 ICONICS
12.13 OSIsoft
12.14 Automsoft
12.15 Canary Labs
12.16 COPA-DATA
Continuous…
