Voice Biometric Solutions Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Voice Biometric Solutions Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Biometric Solutions Market:
Executive Summary
Biometrics are one such innovation that play a vital role in various industries such as banking, government, telecom, healthcare, etc. Voice biometrics solutions are used for establishing the identity of a person by analyzing hundreds of voice characteristics, which are more unique to an individual than a fingerprint.
Voice biometrics solutionsoffer numerous opportunities for countries that intend to invest in developing new technological features in various industries. Vendors are popularizing the use of voice biometric solutions due to their advanced features providing authentication solutions, client and customer verification,and verification for payment purposes.
In 2018, the global Voice Biometric Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Voice Biometric Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Biometric Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agnitio SL.
Bioid Ag
Nuance Communications
OneValult
VoiceTrust
ValidSoft
VoiceTrust Holding
VoicePass Technology
VoiceVault
Voice Biometrics Group
Qualcomm Technologies
Uniphore
Auraya Systems
Verint Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automatic Speech Recognition Software
Speech-To-Text Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
IT & Telecom
Consumer Electronics
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3705999-global-voice-biometric-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice Biometric Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice Biometric Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Biometric Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Automatic Speech Recognition Software
1.4.3 Speech-To-Text Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Consumer Electronics
1.5.5 BFSI
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Retail
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size
2.2 Voice Biometric Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Voice Biometric Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice Biometric Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Biometric Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agnitio SL.
12.1.1 Agnitio SL. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Agnitio SL. Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agnitio SL. Recent Development
12.2 Bioid Ag
12.2.1 Bioid Ag Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Bioid Ag Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bioid Ag Recent Development
12.3 Nuance Communications
12.3.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.4 OneValult
12.4.1 OneValult Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 OneValult Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 OneValult Recent Development
12.5 VoiceTrust
12.5.1 VoiceTrust Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 VoiceTrust Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 VoiceTrust Recent Development
12.6 ValidSoft
12.6.1 ValidSoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 ValidSoft Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ValidSoft Recent Development
12.7 VoiceTrust Holding
12.7.1 VoiceTrust Holding Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 VoiceTrust Holding Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 VoiceTrust Holding Recent Development
12.8 VoicePass Technology
12.8.1 VoicePass Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 VoicePass Technology Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 VoicePass Technology Recent Development
12.9 VoiceVault
12.9.1 VoiceVault Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 VoiceVault Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 VoiceVault Recent Development
12.10 Voice Biometrics Group
12.10.1 Voice Biometrics Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Voice Biometrics Group Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Voice Biometrics Group Recent Development
12.11 Qualcomm Technologies
12.12 Uniphore
12.13 Auraya Systems
12.14 Verint Systems
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3705999-global-voice-biometric-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.