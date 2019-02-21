Ipro Announces Details For The Ipro Tech Show, formerly Innovations

Ipro's user conference offers attorneys CLE credits, plus networking, industry news, and hands on workshops for all legal industry professionals.

"We’re excited to celebrate our future with our customers and industry friends at our own user conference that offers CLE credits, training, and hands-on opportunities.” — Ipro CEO Dean Brown

TEMPE, AZ, US, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology announced today additional details for its popular annual user conference. Ipro Tech Show highlights the company’s dedication to simplifying the process from eDiscovery to Trial technology. The show provides attendees insights into quality industry knowledge, legal technology futures, productivity drivers, education and training. The Ipro Tech Show will be held April 29 - May 1, 2019.“Fresh off a successful showing at Legalweek, we’re excited to celebrate our future with our customers and industry friends at our own user conference that offers CLE credits, training, and hands-on opportunities. What differentiates Ipro from our competitors is that we offer eDiscovery and Trial software, services and support – bundled as a solution. Ipro eDiscovery is deployed the way you want it, Cloud, On-Prem or Desktop,” said Ipro CEO Dean Brown.Ipro is pleased to announce the return of the Sedona Conference to the 2019 show. The Sedona Conference sessions are among over 50 other informative breakouts that cover eDiscovery and Trial Presentation best practices. Additionally, the company is adding an Industry track to provide attendees information on the trends affecting their work.Before and after the conference, Ipro offers comprehensive training and certification courses for its most popular offerings that attendees with an All Access pass can register for, enhancing the conference experience.Conference highlights include a Monday night Welcome Reception, a chance to meet and connect with Ipro professionals, a Tuesday night dinner, entertainment, networking opportunities with industry peers and an evening of fun with giveaways and prizes. The show wraps up midday on Wednesday with final training ending on Thursday. Details on Keynote speakers and additional speakers are to be announced. Early bird registration is closing soon so register today.Ipro Tech Show 2019 is held at Talking Stick Resort in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, which also offers visitors two golf courses, The Spa at Talking Stick, several live entertainment venues and a casino. Spring temperatures in Arizona average in the high 80’s, a perfect opportunity to get a head start on summer vacation with the family. Additional details and event registration can be found at https://techshow.iprotech.com Sponsorship opportunities are available.Ipro - Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial.About IPRO TECH, LLCIpro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software solutions and services that significantly reduce the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.



