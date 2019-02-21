Dynama joins Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) as a Diamond Executive Partner

Membership of CLIA provides us with new knowledge, fresh ideas and the impetus to serve the cruise industry with confidence. ” — Lee Clarke, General Manager US/EMEA, Dynama

LONDON, UK, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynama , a global supplier of workforce optimization and resource management software solutions has joined the Cruise Lines International Association ( CLIA ) as a Diamond Executive Partner. CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association.Lee Clarke, General Manager US/EMEA at Dynama said, “With over 25 years’ experience, Dynama has a strong heritage and proven track record in workforce management and understands the challenges faced by cruise organizations worldwide. We are delighted to be affiliated with CLIA, which is dedicated to promoting and serving the interests of the dynamic cruise industry. Having access to leading research, exclusive events and opportunities to network with travel professionals, key decision makers and some of the finest minds in the business will make a positive difference to us and our customers.“Membership of CLIA provides us with new knowledge, fresh ideas and the impetus to serve the cruise industry with confidence. We’re especially proud to be one of the few workforce optimization (WFO) technology members on board and look forward to meeting over 200 cruise industry colleagues at our first CLIA event in February. In a highly competitive market where skilled staff with specialist expertise is in short supply the latest WFO technology is essential to keeping hold of the very best talent in the industry.”Dynama’s Diamond membership will provide an extra avenue to reach customers and other cruise professionals through an increased online and social media presence, including joining the association’s professional LinkedIn group. In addition to being listed on the CLIA’s main website www.cruising.org , Dynama will feature in the CLIA’s Global Cruise Directory, the de facto guide to ‘Who’s Who’ in the industry.The company will also attend Seatrade Cruise Global in April 2019 which is the largest business-to-business worldwide cruise event of the year. Lee Clarke continued, “We are delighted to be joining CLIA’s ‘Business on the Bay’ networking reception at the Mondrian South Beach, Miami on Monday 8 April. Cruise professionals will also have an opportunity to meet us and see Dynama OneView in action at the CLIA booth in the main Miami Beach Convention Center between April 8 -11.”Dynama has experience of deploying workforce management solutions in industries where compliance with strict health and safety standards and changing employment regulations are top priorities. Its cloud-based flagship product, OneView, offers an all-in-one crew, travel and compliance workforce management solution for today’s cruise industry. Replication between ship and shore keeps those responsible for crewing up-to-date with changes in schedules, vessel itineraries, changeovers and deviations. Rosters can be created based on tasks and shifts, with automatic population of timesheets to ensure compliance with Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) rules. Dynama also provides essential management information in real-time through one single integrated view of workforce and resource data to allow dynamic decision making. This enables enhanced management control, effective compliance, greater staff engagement, increased performance and business planning continuity. For more information on Dynama visit www.dynama.global and for CLIA, visit www.cruising.org



