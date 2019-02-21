Additive Masterbatch Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Additive Masterbatch Industry 2019

This report analyzes the global additive masterbatch market by type (antimicrobial, flame retardant, antioxidant), carrier resin (polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene) end-use (packaging, consumer goods, building & construction); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global additive masterbatch market include:

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• A. Schulman, Inc. (U.S.)

• PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)

• Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

• Plastiblends India Ltd. (India)

• Plastika Kritis S.A (Turkey)

• DOW Corning Corporation (U.S.)

• Polyplast Muller GmbH (Germany)

• RTP Company (U.S.)

• Ampacet Corporation (U.S.).

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global additive masterbatch market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Antimicrobial

• Flame Retardant

• Antioxidant

On the basis of carrier resin, the global additive masterbatch market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polystyrene

On the basis of end-use, the global additive masterbatch market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Additive Masterbatch Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Additive Masterbatch Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Additive Masterbatch Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antimicrobial

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Flame Retardant

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Antioxidant

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

