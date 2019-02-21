Meal Kit Delivery Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Meal Kit Delivery Services Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024”

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2019

A meal kit is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

Scope of the Report:

The first meal kit delivery service started in 2007 in Europe. The concept quickly exploded and in less than 15 years it is estimated that the industry will be worth between $3 billion and $5 billion in Global. The top reasons for buying a meal kit include: save time on meal planning, reduce prep & cook time, save time grocery shopping, and healthy recipes.

The Germany have a largest meal kit delivery service market, which dominates a 24.54% market share, with 282.55 million USD in 2017. Followed by UK and France, with a 23.37% and 11.35% respectively. With increased focus on enjoy life, the meal kit delivery service market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The global Meal Kit Delivery Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Hello Fresh

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Rewe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Office

Other



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Meal Kit Delivery Services

1.2 Classification of Meal Kit Delivery Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Ready-to-eat Food

1.2.4 Reprocessed Food

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Meal Kit Delivery Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Meal Kit Delivery Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Meal Kit Delivery Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Meal Kit Delivery Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Meal Kit Delivery Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Meal Kit Delivery Services (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hello Fresh

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Meal Kit Delivery Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hello Fresh Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Abel & Cole

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Meal Kit Delivery Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Abel & Cole Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Riverford

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Meal Kit Delivery Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Riverford Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Gousto

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Meal Kit Delivery Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gousto Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Quitoque

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Meal Kit Delivery Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Quitoque Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Kochhaus

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Meal Kit Delivery Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kochhaus Meal Kit Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



