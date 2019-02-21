Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Global Market Requirements, Growth, Future Opportunities, Top Key Players & Forecast 2025

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) is a system of alternative medicines in India. 
Growing population, rising awareness about AYUSH medicines, increasing side-effects of mainstream medicines, escalating costs of conventional health care and government support is driving the industry. Today India is one of the top exporters of alternative medicines in the world. Major export destination includes US and European countries like Germany and France. 
In 2018, the global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Baidyanath 
Himalya Herbals 
Ganga Pharmaceuticals 
Patanjali 
Hamdard 
...

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Ayurvedic Medicines 
Herbal Medicines 
Aroma Therapy 
Homeopathy 
Reflexology 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Women 
Men 
Kids

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Ayurvedic Medicines 
1.4.3 Herbal Medicines 
1.4.4 Aroma Therapy 
1.4.5 Homeopathy 
1.4.6 Reflexology 
1.4.7 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Women 
1.5.3 Men 
1.5.4 Kids 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size 
2.2 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Baidyanath 
12.1.1 Baidyanath Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Introduction 
12.1.4 Baidyanath Revenue in AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Baidyanath Recent Development 
12.2 Himalya Herbals 
12.2.1 Himalya Herbals Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Introduction 
12.2.4 Himalya Herbals Revenue in AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Himalya Herbals Recent Development 
12.3 Ganga Pharmaceuticals 
12.3.1 Ganga Pharmaceuticals Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Introduction 
12.3.4 Ganga Pharmaceuticals Revenue in AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Ganga Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 
12.4 Patanjali 
12.4.1 Patanjali Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Introduction 
12.4.4 Patanjali Revenue in AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Patanjali Recent Development 
12.5 Hamdard 
12.5.1 Hamdard Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Introduction 
12.5.4 Hamdard Revenue in AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Hamdard Recent Development

