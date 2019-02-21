Oat-Based Snacks Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Oat-Based Snacks Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Oat-Based Snacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the oat-based bakery and bars segment accounted for the maximum market shares and will continue its dominance over the next few years. This growth of this segment is due to the changing consumption habits of consumers in developing countries like India, Brazil, and Thailand. Moreover, in developed countries like the US, France, and the UK, it has been observed that the leading brands are investing significantly in product innovation process, thereby preventing their brands from reaching a saturation stage in their respective product life cycle. Furthermore, the increasing focus on leading a healthy lifestyle has led people prefer oat-based snacks over regular bakery products, leading to this segment’s growth until the end of 2023.

According to this market research study, the hypermarkets and supermarkets was the leading distribution channel segment during 2017 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide array of products at discounted prices, which will contribute to this segment’s growth over the next few years.

The worldwide market for Oat-Based Snacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

General Mills

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Nairn's Oatcakes

Quaker Oats Company

Bobo's Oat Bars

Britannia Industries

Curate Snacks

Pamela's Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Oat-Based Bakery and Bars

Oat-Based Savory

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oat-Based Snacks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Oat-Based Bakery and Bars

1.2.2 Oat-Based Savory

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.2 Independent Retailers

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Retailers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 General Mills

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 General Mills Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kellogg

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kellogg Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mondelez International

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mondelez International Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Nairn's Oatcakes

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nairn's Oatcakes Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Quaker Oats Company

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Quaker Oats Company Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Bobo's Oat Bars

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bobo's Oat Bars Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Britannia Industries

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Britannia Industries Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Curate Snacks

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Oat-Based Snacks Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Curate Snacks Oat-Based Snacks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



