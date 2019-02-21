Bread and Rolls Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Bread and Rolls Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024”.

Global Bread and Rolls Market

Global Bread and Rolls Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Description

A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter). A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world. Among the breads mentioned are griddle cakes, honey-and-oil bread, mushroom-shaped loaves covered in poppy seeds, and the military specialty of rolls baked on a spit.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bread and Rolls in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the major factors leading to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Gluten can cause inflammation in the small intestine that causes celiac disease, which affects people by causing a digestive problem, severe irritation in the skin, and Aphthous ulcer. Because of such awareness, consumers not only prefer products that are organic but also gluten-free. Companies like King Arthur Flour manufactures gluten-free banana bread with coconut and flax, gluten-free sorghum sandwich bread, etc. to increase their consumer base.

Europe dominated the market in 2015, followed by APAC and North America. Artisanal bread and rolls as a product category under global bread and rolls market accounted for the majority of the sales in 2015.

The worldwide market for Bread and Rolls is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bread and Rolls Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Artisanal Bread and Rolls

1.2.2 Industrial Bread and Rolls

1.2.3 In-Store Bakery

1.2.4 Tortilla

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Specialist Retailers

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

