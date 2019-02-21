Guangzhou Hosts Spring Festival Flower Fair Carnival at Columbia University

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The annual Columbia University Spring Festival Gala took place on Feb 17th at Columbia University. The Gala has been a tradition for the Columbia University Chinese Students and Scholars Association(CUCSSA).As one of the oldest and most prestigious universities on the east coast, Columbia University's annual Spring Festival gala gradually became a signature event, not only for the Chinese students and the Chinese community.This year, the Columbia University Spring Festival Gala, put on a special performance: introduce the city of Guangzhou- a thousand-year-old city of Southern China, the live video featured Guangzhou city and the culture of Guangzhou Flower Fair amid Chinese New Year as well as the world-renowned pianist Lang Lang."Encounter Columbia University - Guangzhou Spring Festival Overseas Flower Fair Carnival and Guangzhou Story Forum"—was presented a couple days prior to the Chinese New Year's Day. The Guangzhou Overseas Flower Fair showcased the original Cantonese-style New Year culture and the urban culture of Guangzhou.Guangzhou Spring Festival Overseas Flower Fair is an important part of “Celebrating Chinese New Year in Guangzhou, enjoying fair flowers in Flower City” series sponsored by the Communications Department of Guangzhou Municipal Committee and organized by the Guangzhou Flower Fair Office annually. It is also part of the global roadshow festivals in the Year of Guangzhou International Communication and the Year of Urban International Brands Promotion 2019.



