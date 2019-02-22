ETAP 19 Release - Available Now
Delivering dramatically increased performance & productivity
IRVINE, CA, US, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP® today announced the release of ETAP 19, a new platform for team-based engineering for simultaneous power system modeling and analysis.
ETAP 19 new products and major enhancements include the latest industry standards and innovative features for improved performance. For more information visit etap.com/19
Modeling & Analysis
NetPM™ - Network Modeling & Management
DataX™ - New Interfaces & Conversion Tools
Arc Flash 1584-2018
HV Arc Flash Calculator
Arc Flash BGI/GUV-I 5188Calculator
ArcFault - High Voltage Arc Flash
Ground Grid Soil Resistivity Calculator
Advanced Multi-Study Plotting
etapAPP™ 2.0 – Mobile Data Collection
eTraX™ Rail Traction Analysis - EN 50388 compliance
Incremental GIS data import support
Protection & Coordination - Report & Plots
3200+ New Device Libraries
Python Scripting Support
One-Line Diagram Improvements
Operation
NetPM™ - Network Modeling & Management
PSMS™ - Power System Monitoring & Simulation
eSCADA™ - Model-Driven Control & Data Acquisition System
ADMS - Integrated SCADA + DMS + OMS
ILS™ - Intelligent Load Shedding System
DLS™ - Distribution Load Shedding System
MicroGrid Control System
Faster & More Secure Communication Protocols
ICE™ - RTU, Programmable Controller Hardware
ETAP Real-Time™ - Major Enhancements
ETAP 19.0 version is now available to all user for download from ETAP Help Desk. New customers and customers with lapsed licenses please contact sales@etap.com for more information and pricing or request an online quote at etap.com/request-pricing
About Arc Flash IEEE 1584-2018
The new 2018 Arc Flash Hazard Analysis module complies with the new protection and safety standard IEEE 1584-2018 released in November 2018. The new IEEE 1584-2018 model supersedes the IEEE 1584-2002 model. The development of this new edition of the standard has taken over fifteen years of work and is a result of thousands of hours of research, development and validation. ETAP has actively participated in the development and validation of this model to ensure its correct application in power system analysis software. Key features of ETAP Arc Flash IEEE-2018 include:
Comprehensive Equipment Enclosure with Templates & Configurations
Arc Flash Analyzer with “Worst Case” identification & data exports
Graphical display of SQOP (Sequence of Operation)
Arc Flash Mitigation via Light Detection, Pressure & Operational Delays
About ETAP NetPM™
ETAP NetPM offers a new multi-user platform for project execution and management, a time-saving tool for faster project delivery with an accurate model and best-study recommendations. To achieve this, information is shared throughout a project's lifetime between multiple engineering disciplines with a variety of different requirements, such as planning, protection, safety, stability, and operational departments.
Hundreds of hours can be saved with this efficient new multi-user platform for project execution and management. Key features of NetPM include:
Team-based Engineering collaboration in local networks or Cloud
Server-client application with multi-dimensional databases
Automatic and on-demand project synchronization with others
Information-exchange management for review and approval
An intelligent platform designed for engineers and managers
Enforces situational awareness among engineers
