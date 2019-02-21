Issued by ETAP

Steve Wozniak Announced as Guest Speaker for ETAP Global Conference 2019

Apple Computer Co-Founder, an icon in the world of electrical engineering and computer science will speak at ETAP’s premier customer event in Newport Beach, CA

IRVINE, CA, US, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP announced today that Steve Wozniak will be the featured guest speaker at this year’s ETAP Global Conference.

As a Silicon Valley icon, electrical engineer, computer scientist and philanthropist for more than thirty years, Steve will share his insight into ambitious and pioneering work with Steve Jobs in founding Apple Computer Inc. and how Wozniak’s Apple I and II personal computer shaped the world of the way we use computers today. Steve’s engaging and inspirational story in the field of computer science and electrical engineering resonates with ETAP’s customers and users from across all industries.

Taking place on the 8th-10th of April 2019, in the Marriott Hotel, Newport Beach, California, USA, the ETAP Global User Conference is the company’s premier customer conference.

The event provides a unique opportunity to learn about electrical power system engineering and operation as well as get first hand presentation on new developments at ETAP. Customers wishing to attend the Conference can view the event agenda and register at etap.com/uc19.

About

ETAP is the global market and technology leader in modeling, design, analysis, optimization, monitoring, control, and automation software for electrical power systems. The company has been powering success for over 30 years by providing the most comprehensive and widely-used enterprise solutions for generation, transmission, distribution, industrial, transportation, and low-voltage power systems. Founded in 1986, ETAP is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, with over 50 offices around the world.

