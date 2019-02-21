Transmin Launches Cancha Geometallurgical Software

Cancha geometallurgy software empowers geologists and metallurgists to develop, analyse and report geometallurgical models

LIMA, LIMA, PERU, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmin Metallurgical Consultants (Transmin) announced today that Cancha geometallurgy software is now available for licensing.Cancha is the only integrated solution for geometallurgical sample selection, result interpretation, prediction modelling and reporting.Transmin’s Chief Metallurgist, Adam Johnston, recognised the lack of process, standards and tools for geometallurgical development while working on mining projects and operations in Australia, Africa, Asia, Canada and South America over the last 25 years.“We have seen first-hand that there is an abyss between what geometallurgical teams want to achieve, and what they are able to with the tools and time available to them. To bridge the gap we developed Cancha geometallurgy software that gave structure, while integrating tools and automating activities, allowing us to focus on value-adding analysis. We are now achieving a better quality result in less than 10% of the time.”Cancha can be licensed using a simple and accessible annual license fee.The software itself was programmed by a dedicated team of expert graphics and artificial intelligence programmers, so excellent performance is achieved on basic laptop computers. The data scientists developed the mathematics and model generation algorithms using the latest data science techniques.Details on Cancha’s innovative features, along with Cancha training can be found on the website, www.cancha.pe . Additionally, Transmin includes examples, documentation and instructional videos, with each license.Cancha will be on show at the SME Smart Mining Conference in Denver, USA, from February 24th to 27th, 2019.About TransminTransmin Metallurgical Consultants offer professional metallurgical services to the mining and mineral exploration industries. Our metallurgists have years of proven experience in operations and consulting in Peru and around the world. For more information, visit www.transmin.com © 2019 Transmin MC E.I.R.L.. All rights reserved. Transmin, Cancha, the Transmin logo and the Cancha logo are registered trademarks Transmin MC E.I.R.L. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.