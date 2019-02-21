LoginRadius Is the Only Identity Platform to Deliver 100% System Availability in 2018

LoginRadius sets an industry record of 100% availability in the last 24 months

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius Inc., the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, announced that they raised the CIAM industry benchmark by delivering 100% system availability in 2018. The high system availability is a result of continuous efforts to optimize the modern architecture and cloud technologies that the LoginRadius infrastructure is built on.Any organization that strives for unparalleled growth in today’s digital world must deliver high-performing and uninterrupted service. Poor performing services lead to low conversion rates, high customer churn rates, and low customer satisfaction.“Identity management is not only about security. A delightful customer experience is just as fundamental,” said Deepak Gupta, CTO and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “With consumer attention spans continuing to drop, enterprises need to give customers an effortless onboarding experience. Otherwise it won’t take them long to find an alternative.”As a provider of a fully managed cloud CIAM solution, LoginRadius prioritizes guaranteed system performance. Most of their clients are growing, especially those in the media and publications, retail and consumer, and travel and hospitality sectors, and LoginRadius recognizes the need for a highly scalable and adaptable platform that can grow with them. LoginRadius has focused their efforts on building a robust infrastructure that continuously provides industry-leading availability and security for clients with hundreds of millions of users.Serving over 3,000 businesses and with a monthly reach of 700 million users worldwide, LoginRadius aims to maintain the 100% uptime benchmark to ensure flawless connection and availability at all times.Key Highlights:In addition to 100% system availability, the LoginRadius Identity Platform continues to lead the CIAM space. Here are some of the highlights:- Delivered an industry-record peak load of 150,000 logins and signups per second- Added six new data centers, with a total of 35 data centers worldwide- Achieved an average API response time of 300 ms- Achieved 100% DNS uptime- Multi-cloud architecture with active failover between Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWSLoginRadius achieves all this with rigorous stress testing and system maintenance. Scheduled maintenance downtime is considered downtime in the system availability calculation.Transparency is a core value for LoginRadius, and the company openly shares the status of their platform in terms of system availability, API response time, and incident reporting through a publically available portal: status.loginradius.com About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading provider of cloud-based customer identity and access management solutions for mid-sized to large companies. The company has been named as an industry leader in the CIAM space by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly.The LoginRadius Identity Platform helps companies deliver a connected customer experience, create an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralize customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities. Some of the key products include customer registration services, social login, profile management, integration with third party marketing applications, user management, customer insights, and more.The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in Toronto, USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and India.For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com



