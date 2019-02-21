Attorney Reveals Vital Information about Artificial Hips in Live Interview

Attorney George McLaughlin

Attorney George McLaughlin has been handling cases involving hips for over 10 years and offers advice for anyone dealing with defective hip replacement.

Once a crack starts, there's no stopping it. Given enough time and enough activity, this will suddenly just break in two with no notice.” — Attorney George McLaughlin

DENVER, CO, USA, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Denver attorney who represents people who suffer from defective hip replacements offered valuable tips in a recent Facebook Live interview.The interview, featuring attorney George McLaughlin , took place on the AskTheLawyers.com™ Facebook page. McLaughlin has been handling cases involving defective hip implants for over 10 years.He’s seen many cases where a microscopic crack develops on the implant, which gradually grows until the implant eventually snaps.“And once that crack starts, there's no stopping it,” he said. “Given enough time and enough activity, this will suddenly just break in two with no notice.”He recently was part of a legal team that secured a $4.5 million verdict on behalf of a man who had to undergo multiple hip replacements and several surgeries. McLaughlin and his team of attorneys and expert witnesses proved to a jury that the man’s Wright Medical PROFEMUR Hip Stem broke because of damage caused by a laser used in the manufacturing process.“Because of the amount of energy used to laser mark the stem in that location, the stem was damaged, eventually causing the stem to break,” McLaughlin said.The company appealed, but the plaintiff ultimately won the appeal and was paid.Attorney McLaughlin Offers Insight into Defective Metal Hip ReplacementsIf you have a metal-on-metal hip implant, Attorney McLaughlin recommends seeing your surgeon once every year or two. They will test your blood to make sure that you don’t have elevated levels of metal, which is may be a sign that the implant is excessively wearing or corroding.You should ask your doctor what kind of implant you have, and then ask if there are any reported issues with that type of implant. If you are having any sort of new or worsening hip pain, you should see a doctor immediately.You should contact a lawyer if your doctor says that your hip needs to be replaced or removed. Additionally, before surgery, request that the hospital save your old hip parts that may be removed in surgery. Many hospitals will discard your old hip mere days after the surgery, which could be valuable evidence for an eventual case.George McLaughlin is the founder of McLaughlin Law Firm in Denver, Colorado, and he assists people nationwide regarding hip implant replacements. He can be reached at 888-366-0579. Learn more about his practice and experience here: https://bit.ly/2KTJq22

Dangers of Defective Hip Replacement Devices



