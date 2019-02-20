Global Food Exchange and World Food Bank Count Down to Zero

Global Food Exchange and the World Food Bank launched the Zero Hunger Summit to address the second Sustainable Development Goal—Zero Hunger.

if you have everything to lose, you have a necessarily skewed view of risk.” — Roman philosopher Seneca

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Food Exchange and the World Food Bank launched the Zero Hunger Summit to address the second Sustainable Development Goal—Zero Hunger. The sister companies along with several global executives from various sectors came together this past Friday for a one-day event that included innovative presentations and strategic networking but required end-goal workshopping. At Washington’s National Press Club, the group of over 50 attendees rallied behind the formula with a sense of determination and commitment to pool their own resources not only to address global hunger but also to support a mission of empowerment.

The World Food Bank’s CEO and Chairman, Richard Lackey, rearticulated the mission of the Zero Hunger Formula, which was first announced last September the Wilmington TEDx Talk in DE. During the TEDx Talk, Mr. Lackey explained the birth of the Global Food Exchange, recognizing a need for more sufficient preparedness during natural disasters within the United States and surrounding countries. His solution: food relief vaults that contain enough to prepare 80,000 meals with a shelf life of over 15 years. He also introduced the relationship between the Zero Hunger Formula and the purpose of the World Food Bank, honing in on price volatility’s contribution to the cycle of poverty for countries that rely on the agricultural value chain as a primary source of income. The problem he unveiled is that farmers in countries like Uganda and Rwanda are not considering all the moving parts of a farming system—that each sector from soil and seed to harvest and storage impact one another when quality is compromised. What is more, Richard called attention to the ways in which elements like quality seed, fertilizer, and irrigation could positively impact farmers with doubled or tripled yields, but fundamentally, smallholder farmers are unwilling to take the risk.

At the summit Mr. Lackey quoted the Roman philosopher Seneca, “if you have everything to lose, you have a necessarily skewed view of risk.” So despite the potential for larger yields, farmers are unwilling to take risks where the outcomes are unknown. Richard emphasized that in order to remove some of that risk for these farmers, the Zero Hunger Formula must include everyone—governments, for-profit and non-profit businesses, and bankers.

The Zero Hunger Formula now has a website that allows others to contribute and receive facts, figures, and best practices for various parts of the agricultural value chain to aid in the journey to lift more than one billion people out of poverty. Attendees of the summit took note that the Zero Hunger Formula would not simply move those in poverty into low-income status but well into middle income, allowing farmers like the ones Mr. Lackey highlighted to be able to afford healthcare, education, and other essential resources.

You can find out more information about the World Food Bank and the Zero Hunger Formula at www.worldfoodbank.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.