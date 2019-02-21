Jessica Meuse Music Is Hardly Halfhearted

Jessica Meuse | © L.A. Entertainment, Inc.

There are so many things that are happening right now that I’m having trouble wrapping my head around it all.” — Jessica Meuse

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Meuse "Halfhearted" marked the first album released by the American Idol Season 13 (Top 4) Finalist. Since coming out on August 3rd, the release on Warrior Records has been a Top 10 iTunes Country Album and just passed the 4 million song stream milestone across the various digital music services.

Additionally, this week Meuse’s music video of her composition, “Love Her Better,” received its fourth film festival award being showcased as an Official Selection in the upcoming June 8, 2019 Eurovision Palermo Film Festival in Italy. Prior film festival honors for the video include The Nevada International Film Festival (Platinum Reel Award Winner), the Great Lakes Film Festival (Official Selection), and Laughlin International Film Festival (Official Selection).

"There are so many things that are happening right now that I’m having trouble wrapping my head around it all,” said Jessica. "I am so thankful to my team and everyone who is listening to my music, coming to shows, and supporting my dream!"

Jessica’s current single, “Thank God It Didn’t Work,” has resonated with her fans receiving over 1.7 million video views on Facebook and reaching the Top 100 on the Mediabase Country Radio Chart. Concurrently, the past year has seen Meuse increasing her live performance schedule with band performances at festivals and shows around the country, while also continuing her extensive radio station tour.

This month has also marked the first time that Jessica was able to attend the GRAMMYs. “Growing up I was used to sitting on my couch watching the show from Slapout, Alabama,” recalls Jessica. “So, to actually be there being interviewed by press on the red carpet at MusiCares and attending the televised show are a dream come true. I remember years ago saying I’m gonna be there one day and now I’ve done it. Now I’m saying I’m going to play there next!”

The next tour stop for Jessica is Saturday, February 23rd at Jackson Rancheria Casino in northern California and she will also continue contributing to various charitable events this year as a St. Jude Hero.

About L.A. Entertainment, Inc.:

L.A. Entertainment, Inc. is a California based entertainment corporation, with businesses including, Warrior Records, whose products are distributed via eOne Distribution, LA Group Management, publishing divisions that administrate a wide range of copyrights, a music supervision firm specializing in motion picture and television soundtracks, and L.A. Entertainment Merchandise, providing merchandise and VIP services to touring artists.



