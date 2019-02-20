Credit Counsel Inc Puts People First

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most debt recovery firms provide generic services with subpar results. Credit Counsel Inc looks to change the stereotype with best in class customer service and technological innovation. Christopher Mihoulides is no stranger to adversity. Having worked in and ran multiple businesses during the economic downturn of the late 2000s’, he had to learn early on how to succeed in business, and bring results that would keep customers engaged and coming back for more.“I built Credit Counsel Inc from the ground up nearly 20 years ago to focus on the big picture for small to medium-sized businesses and to help them regain lost assets,” explained Christopher Mihoulides, CEO and founder of Credit Counsel Inc. “The goal was large, and it took weeks, months, and years of perfecting Credit Counsel Inc to get to where we are today.”As an internationally accredited debt recovery firm, Credit Counsel Inc has clients all over the world, which means the work never stops. Christopher knew early on that he would have to build a world-class account management team that was trained in all the latest techniques and innovations, and also, that they were people first.“People first, is a big part of the success Credit Counsel Inc has experienced,” explained Christopher Mihoulides. “I knew that to succeed early on in an oversaturated market we had to stand above the rest by putting each client first and we haven’t deviated from that mission in over two decades.”With a unique philosophy that centers around higher collection rates based on human interaction and meaningful dialogue, Christopher Mihoulides often feels like an ambassador to both parties, helping businesses regain what is rightfully theirs, and helping debtors find a way to overcome the challenging situations they have found themselves in and avoided.As the industry continues to evolve, Credit Counsel Inc has changed as well, focusing on international business, hospital collections, and a plethora of other industries as-well-as continually integrating new technology that makes debt collection easier, more efficient, and better to manage and track over time.One thing is for certain, Christopher Mihloudes and the team at Credit Counsel Inc are here for the long haul, continuing to help businesses and adapting along the way, making debt recovery more efficient and meaningful at the same time.To learn more about the incredible achievements and advancements that Credit Counsel Inc have made over the past twenty years, and to connect with them today, click here.



