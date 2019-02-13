Credit Counsel Inc Helps Companies Focus on the Big Picture

Finding the right debt recovery firm is challenging. Credit Counsel Inc educates companies on debt recovery.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Counsel Inc is an international debt recovery firm that provides relief to companies on a national and international level. We assist companies in collecting funds that are owed to them from domestic as well as international debtors, through best in class account managers, Credit Counsel Inc achieves above standard recovery results.Through excellent customer service and constant technological innovation, Credit Counsel Inc is fully dedicated to increasing the rate of recovery for our clients in a professional manner, preserving our clients’ image and reputation within their industry."Credit Counsel Inc believes that companies should be focused on growing their business, not collecting debts, and our success is ultimately that of our clients,” explained Christopher Mihoulides , CEO of Credit Counsel Inc. “We look to surpass our clients’ expectations while always bearing in mind the sensitivity of client relationships.”With over two decades of operating experience, the management team at Credit Counsel Inc has established a truly unique philosophy regarding the successful collection of debt.The greatest asset that Credit Counsel Inc has is our excellent, world-class account management staff. Unlike many debt collection agencies, we believe that people have the greatest impact in positively influencing payment. The team at Credit Counsel Inc has years of experience that translate into above normal recovery results while typically maintaining our clients’ relationships with the debtors.As Credit Counsel Inc looks to the future and continues to grow, we will continue to invest in our customer service and account management teams to grow our company now and into the future. These efforts include state of the art technology used for skip tracing, asset searching, and credit reporting. Our mission and philosophy have helped our debt recovery firm advance into one of the fastest growing debt collection agencies in the USA.We view every client relationship as part of the Credit Counsel Inc family and work to conduct ourselves as if we are an extension of your organization. By working within this kind of mission, we are able to work harder, produce better results and make sure that your company is up and running efficiently.Credit Counsel Inc has one goal in mind, to make sure that your business can thrive and that you can focus on what’s most important. Credit Counsel Inc is here to walk you through all of your debt recovery needs along the way.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.