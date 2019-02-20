Retirement Tsunami, Are YOU Prepared?

Author/Speaker/Entrepreneur Learn what most don't know

Expert says; “Pensions Nationwide Are Underfunded both Public and Private. Your best bet is YOU.”

Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.” — Robb Hill

AURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 77 million baby-boomers are retiring at 10000 a day and many are not prepared. According to the Social Security Administration, "94% of baby-boomers have less than $5000 saved for retirement.

“Retirement will be a dreadful place for many,” says financial advisor Robb Hill. Let him show your audience how to be better prepared for retirement, and how to start preparing today!

• Retirement is not an age, it is a financial position

• The 3 truths about the financial system you NEED to know

• Cash is king! Cash flow is the goal of retirement not a bunch of assets

CREDENTIALS: Robb is a licensed financial professional, founder of R Hill Enterprises, Inc., he has appeared on numerous media outlets, proud USARMY veteran, earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management, author of Ask the RIGHT Questions Get the Right ANSWERS for Sound Financial Retirement Planning and is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and many other online retailers.

Book Robb Hill for your show today! He is available on short notice nationwide by arrangement or via telephone.

Call 773.765.4491 or email robb@rhillenterprisesinc.com

Introducing Robb Hill



