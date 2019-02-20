Digital Banking Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2022

Wise.Guy.

This report analyzes the global digital banking market by services (non-transactional activities, transactional), by deployment type (on- premises, on cloud), by technology (internet banking, digital payments, mobile banking), by industries (media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, banking, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital banking market is projected to reach at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022.

The major players in global digital banking market include:

Urban FT, Inc. (U.S.)

• Misys (U.K.)

• Kony, Inc. (U.S.)

• Backbase (Netherlands)

• Technisys (Subsidiary of FMC Technologies) (U.S)

• Infosys (Bangalore)

• Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S)

• Innofis (Spain)

• Mobilearth (Canada)



The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of services, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Non-Transactional Activities

• Transactional

On the basis of deployment type, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:

On- Premises

• On Cloud

On the basis of technology, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Internet Banking

• Digital Payments

• Mobile Banking

On the basis of industries, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:

Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Banking

• Healthcare

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY SERVICES

1.3.2 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT

1.3.3 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

1.3.5 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY INDUSTRY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCHPT

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY SERVICES

6.2.1.1 NON-TRANSACTIONAL

6.2.1.2 TRANSACTIONAL

6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENT

6.2.2.1 ON- PREMISES

6.2.2.2 ON CLOUD

6.2.3 BY TECHNOLOGY

6.2.3.1 INTERNET BANKING

6.2.3.2 DIGITAL PAYMENTS

6.2.3.1 MOBILE BANKING

6.2.4 BY INDUSTRIES

6.2.4.1 MEDIA &ENTERTAINMENT

6.2.4.2 MANUFACTURING

6.2.4.3 RETAIL

6.2.4.4 BANKING

6.2.4.5 HEALTHCARE

6.2.4.6 OTHERS

6.2.5 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.5.2 EUROPE

6.2.5.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.5.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 URBAN FT, INC.

7.2.2 MISYS, INC.

7.2.3 KONY

7.2.4 BACKBASE

7.2.5 FMC TECHNOLOGIES

7.2.6 INFOSYS

7.2.7 CACHET FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC

7.2.8 INNOFIS

7.2.9 MOBILEARTH

7.2.10 NYMBUS

7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 2 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 3 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 4 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

TABLE 5 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY COUNTRY

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY Continued…….

