Global Protective Clothing Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

Global Protective Clothing Market

Protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer's body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

In 2015, the global protective clothing market is led by Europe, capturing about 46.45% of global protective clothing production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.03% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are concentrated in North America and Europe. DuPont is the world leader, holding 16.91% production market share in 2015.

Protective clothing downstream is wide. Protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of oil and gas and others. Globally, the Protective clothing market is mainly driven by growing demand for oil and gas which accounts for nearly 37.14% of total downstream consumption of Protective Clothing in global.

Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of protective clothin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese protective clothin production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

According to this study, over the next five years the Protective Clothing market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2120 million by 2024, from US$ 1660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Protective Clothing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Protective Clothing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Protective Clothing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Protective Clothing Based on Aramid yarns

Protective Clothing Based on Modacrylic yarns

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Health Care & Medical Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

Others Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fil Man Made Group

Jianhu Wangda

Formosa Plastics Group

Karsu

Arvind

FA Kümpers GmbH

Spinnerei Lampertsmühle

Flasa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Protective Clothing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Protective Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Protective Clothing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Protective Clothing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Protective Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

