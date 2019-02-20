Polin Introduces World's First-Ever Fully Transparent Composites Waterslide

Glassy1 Glassy2 Glassy3

World's First-Ever Fully Transparent Composites Waterslide

DILOVASI, KOCAELİ, TURKEY, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin is pushing waterslide technology to the next level with its latest innovation. Now, Polin Waterparks breaks the limits with the world's first fully transparent composites waterslide in the amusement industry.

December 11, 2018 (Turkey) - As an official R&D center and a pioneer in the field of innovative advancement and application of closed-molded manufacturing technology in waterslide development, Polin Waterparks continues to focus on innovation in composites manufacturing technologies.

The core of Polin Waterpark's R&D strategy is its concentration on financial, customer and process perspectives with particular emphasis on learning, dissemination and innovation. Polin proved its dedication to these aspects of R&D when the company pioneered the advancement and application of light resin transfer molding (LRTM) in waterslide manufacturing. In 2006, it converted 100 percent of its fiberglass production to LRTM, a first in the aquatic-attractions industry.

This development raised the bar for the entire waterpark industry. Since then, Polin has regularly introduced new innovations, including the development of special lighting effects, patterned and transparent composites, sound-integrated components, wooden and metallic finishes, three-dimensional waterslides and unique slide designs.

As a result of Polin's dedication to innovation, the industry meets the first fully transparent composites waterslide, satisfying the need for a better quality, functional, price-advantaged solution compared to the transparent acrylic components that are typically seen in cruise projects. Ali Cansun, Director of R&D said: "As a pioneer of the amusement industry, we are proud to announce Glassy Waterslide which will make dynamic difference in the industry."

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of waterparks, waterslides &and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.



