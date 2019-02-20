Intermountain Named Community Partner Of The Year By The Utah Clean Air Partnership

Intermountain named because of a transition to fleet of clean-fuel vehicles, promotion of idle-free campuses, education about impacts of air quality on health

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR) has named Intermountain Healthcare its 2019 Community Partner of the Year. Governor Gary Herbert presented the award to Intermountain CEO Marc Harrison, MD, at the fourth annual Show UCAIR Summit earlier this month.Intermountain and UCAIR have been partners since the clean-air organization’s creation more than five years ago. UCAIR said Intermountain was named their partner of the year because of a transition to a fleet of clean-fuel vehicles, a promotion of idle-free campuses, and education provided about the impacts of air quality on health.“We replaced 18 vehicles for hybrid models in 2018,” says Steve Bergstrom, Intermountain’s sustainability director. “By 2025, 80 percent of all Intermountain vehicles will be hybrid, low-emission, or electric. This includes courier, Homecare, and pool vehicles.”“We’re honored to receive the Partner of the Year Award,” says Liz Joy, MD, Intermountain’s medical director for Community Health and volunteer UCAIR spokeswoman and board member. “It reflects the efforts of many of our people who are addressing air quality and health.”“Intermountain’s Community Health Needs Assessments have identified air quality as a key concern for Utah communities,” Dr. Joy says. “We’ll continue to implement strategies that reduce our carbon footprint, including using sustainable energy sources, creating energy-efficient facilities, and reducing tailpipe emissions.”Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



